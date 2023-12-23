Klopp ‘thanks’ Liverpool fans for ‘exceptional’ Anfield atmosphere vs Arsenal; reveals major injury blow

Jurgen Klopp “thanked” Liverpool’s supporters after an “exceptional” atmosphere at Anfield helped his side to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Liverpool boss created a lot of headlines by calling out the club’s supporters before Saturday’s game against Arsenal.

Klopp’s outburst acted as a rallying cry ahead of this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash and it worked a treat as Liverpool’s supporters were up for the Arsenal game.

It was the Gunners who took the lead, though. Inside the opening five minutes, Gabriel Magalhaes broke the deadlock with his header from Martin Odegaard’s free-kick.

Liverpool kicked on following this setback and equalised around the half-hour mark. After they should have been awarded a penalty for Odegaard’s handball, Mohamed Salah scored in stunning fashion after being set up by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Each side pushed for what would have been a vital winning goal but they cancelled each other out as they were made to settle for a point. This draw leaves Liverpool level with Aston Villa in second place and a point adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

Speaking post-match, Klopp took time to thank Liverpool’s supporters after his side “had Arsenal” for 20 minutes.

“It was massively overshadowed by Kostas Tsimikas’ collarbone issue, definitely broken, so he is out for a long time. The other issues we will have to see. It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo [Andy Robertson] situation,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

FEATURE: F365’s 3pm Blackout… Hatters heighten Howe sack talk, Nuno woe, history at Fulham

“Besides the injury, first and foremost I have to say, after what I said in the last week, thank you Anfield. That was exceptional. Arsenal has the better start, with a corner and a free kick, they do that really well. We could have done better [with the goal], it was close, nearly offside.

“After that, we really found a way into the game. After half time we should have scored, if we would have won? I don’t know but we should have scored. We had the moments, the high press was there too.

“Arsenal are really exceptional but for those 20 minutes we had them, we shattered them slightly. We felt that they were shaky and we should have used that.”

Defender Virgil van Dijk said after the game that Liverpool will “really push” Arsenal for the title.

“Very good game to play in. We had our moments, them too as they are a good team. An intense game for both sides, we got one point, but now not much time to dwell on it so much,” Van Dijk said in an interview for BBC’s Match of the Day.

When asked whether Arsenal are the best team Liverpool have faced this season, he added: “City are a very good team as well, but Arsenal will be up there, we hope to be up there. We will really push them.”