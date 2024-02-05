Klopp to Barcelona? Deco discusses ‘top coach’ amid sly criticism of €90m Liverpool, Nunez signing

Barcelona director of football Deco has used Darwin Nunez’s transfer to Liverpool to justify the Nou Camp club’s big-money signing of Vitor Roque.

Roque officially joined the La Liga giants in January after they paid €40million to sign him from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

He scored his first goal for the club against Osasuna and grabbed his second after coming off the bench at Alaves on Saturday.

Despite his goal, it was a day to forget for the 18-year-old, who was sent off in the 72nd minute after receiving two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Speaking on Monday, Barcelona’s director Deco has defended Roque and believes the club ‘paid the right money’ for the teenager, hinting that Liverpool overpaid for Nunez and Newcastle United overpaid for Alexander Isak.

“You killed the kid before he started playing,” Deco told La Vanguardia.

“Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez €90m, Newcastle paid €70m for Isak. The price analysis should be done in some time.

“It wasn’t too expensive, we paid right money for a player we needed.”

Deco also discussed Barca’s links with Jurgen Klopp, who will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Klopp is expected to take a sabbatical from football for at least a year and has confirmed he will never manage another English club.

This has given Barca a stronger chance of landing the German manager, but Deco remained coy when asked about him.

“Klopp is a top coach, but I don’t think this is the moment to speak about it,” he added.

“We have many options; the future head coach will be discussed later.”

On Xavi’s departure at the end of 2023/24, the former Chelsea playmaker added: “We are still surprised with Xavi’s decision to leave. We were planning for Barca future with him.”

