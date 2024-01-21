Klopp unleashes war cry as ‘nobody wants to play’ Liverpool, with Reds taking ‘big steps’

Jurgen Klopp has come out with fighting talk as his Liverpool side emerged from their winter break, as he feels “nobody wants to play” them, with some “big steps” being taken.

The Reds find themselves top of the Premier League table at the moment, with City giving them company in second. But Klopp’s side have lost just once in the league all season, and in controversial circumstances, when a legitimate goal against Tottenham was chalked off as a result of a VAR error.

The high-flying Reds are much better positioned than they were at this time last season, and Klopp feels they’re striking fear into other sides.

“We have a team that nobody really wants to play against again. That’s good. We still have to make big steps but you can see it is all going in the right direction,” he told Sky Sports.

He also feels that his side have coped very well with the injuries that they’ve been hit with, and have not been hindered very much at all as a result of them.

“We always need luck. We have not been really lucky this season with injuries which was really not cool. So far we have not had to speak a lot about it because we always had enough players to find a solution but December was brutal,” he added.

One of those injuries in December was to left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who broke his collarbone during a game against Arsenal. With Andy Robertson already sidelined, that meant Joe Gomez was forced to deputise at left-back.

The two games he’s played there since Tsimikas’ injury, the Reds have won, showing that they’re able to overcome challenges a lot better than they could last season.

It seems Klopp’s side are well prepared for a run at the title in the second half of the season, something the manager has reiterated.

“The boys want to go for it, you can see that,” he said.

Given their run to this point in the season, they’ll hope they’re able to keep up their good form. That Mohamed Salah has gone to the African and picked up an injury could be a concern.

Klopp stated after it happened that it was “too early” to know if he’d be sidelined for long, if at all, but if so, other players will have to pick up the slack.

