Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp reckons their match against Tottenham should be replayed after a glaring VAR error cost them the opening goal.

The fury from the VAR failure in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat on Saturday evening’s – in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding of the on-field decision – is still being felt a few days later.

The Premier Game Match Officials Ltd publicly released the audio conversation between officials and the VAR after a request from Liverpool, but Klopp admitted to reporters on Wednesday afternoon that it had made little difference to their thinking.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake,” he said. “I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented, it has not happened before.

“I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

On whether the club had asked – or would ask – the Premier League for a replay formally, Klopp added: “At this stage we are still going through the information we have.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently claimed that VAR has now reached a “crisis point”.

“I think VAR has been a topic for last few years for obvious reasons, but I don’t think the feeling around VAR has ever been lower, it’s a crisis point for it in this country,” Carragher said.

“I don’t want to pile on an official or Howard Webb as I imagine they feel awful, I am not into conspiracy theories about people favouring teams, we all make mistakes but it is a horrendous mistake that is unprecedented and you can’t actually believe the explanation being given.

“Bit on this I am really struggling. The mistake has been made, they then know in two seconds, Spurs haven’t kicked off, I don’t believe for one minute.”

