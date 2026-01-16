Klopp vows to ‘restructure’ Real Madrid with five stars ‘on thin ice’; two new signings identified

Jurgen Klopp is set to get rid of up to five Real Madrid players if he is appointed as the new head coach in the summer, according to reports.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new into the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked after they sacked Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Alonso on Monday evening after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The decision comes after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Tottenham – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

Real Madrid, who have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as Alonso’s immediate replacement, are also four points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table and the Spanish giants claimed in a statement that the decision was made by ‘mutual agreement’.

On Klopp joining Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid lost their first game with Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Albacete, but this does not change anything about his future. It was his first game and he had only one training session, so it cannot be judged as part of an Arbeloa era.

“Arbeloa will have his opportunity in the Champions League and La Liga, and those performances will define his chances of continuing beyond this season. At the same time, Real Madrid will still be planning for summer 2026 in case they decide to make a change.

“On Jurgen Klopp, there are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate him, and I can confirm that he has supporters within the club. However, this must start from Klopp himself. Real Madrid will not approach him asking if he wants to return to coaching.

“If Klopp decides publicly that he wants to return, then he could be considered in the summer, but only if Arbeloa does not stay. For now, Klopp remains focused on his role with Red Bull and there is nothing advanced with Real Madrid.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Klopp has vowed to ‘restructure’ Real Madrid if he gets the job with five players on ‘thin ice’ at the Bernabeu.

The German ‘expects many changes to the squad’ and the ‘first two to pack their bags would be Ferland Mendy and David Alaba’.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos are two more players in which ‘patience has run out’ and they are on Klopp’s list of players he wants out, along with Brahim Diaz.

While the report insists that Klopp’s ‘two biggest obsessions are a top-level centre-back who can be the leader of the defence, and a midfielder who can organise the collective play’.

