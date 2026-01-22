Jurgen Klopp has reportedly informed Real Madrid of his five ‘very clear conditions’ to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, including two Liverpool transfers.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Upon leaving Liverpool, Klopp cited burnout as a key factor behind his decision to leave the Premier League giants after nine years in charge at Anfield.

The respected German had a break from football for a few months, but he made a return at the start of 2025 as he became Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer.

This seems to be a far more relaxed role than management, but he has still been heavily linked with a possible return to coaching over the past year.

Klopp has been loosely linked with a return to Liverpool, but there appears to be more credible interest from Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso following their disappointing start to this season and brought in Arbeloa to replace him.

Former Liverpool defender Arbeloa stepped up from his role as Real Madrid Castilla manager to replace Alonso, though it’s unclear whether he will prove to be a long-term solution.

This is especially with Klopp heavily linked with Real Madrid, who German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims are a credible option for the Liverpool legend.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Jürgen #Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer, as exclusively revealed.

‘#RealMadrid have always fascinated him. He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project, but there are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team. Klopp and Real Madrid – one to watch for summer 2026.’

However, Klopp is said to want certain ‘guarantees’ if he’s to replace Arbeloa, with a report in Spain claiming he wants to be ‘promised’ Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister as part of five ‘very clear conditions’.