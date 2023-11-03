Klopp won’t ‘force’ Diaz to play; Liverpool boss delivers injury update as Salah ignores transfer talk

Jurgen Klopp has delivered an update on Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz, who has been training ahead of this weekend’s game against Luton Town.

It was revealed last week that Diaz’s parents had been kidnapped in Columbia.

His mother was released a few days ago and a representative of the rebel group still holding his father said on Friday morning that he will be freed “as soon as possible”.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool‘s squad for recent games against Nottm Forest and Bournemouth. Klopp told reporters on Friday that he will let the 26-year-old make the final decision as to whether he will be involved for this weekend’s trip to face Luton Town.

“We will not force the Luis [Diaz] situation. It’s out of our hands, we are just waiting for good news,” Klopp told reporters.

“He was in training two days ago, yesterday he did a session, and he will be part of the team.

“If he feels right, he will train with us. When he’s with the boys he’s fine but you can tell he hasn’t slept a lot. We will wait to see how he is and go from there.

“The news – I didn’t personally get from Colombia, I always get it forwarded – but everything that gives us a bit of hope is good. We are waiting for really good news.”

Klopp has also indicated that Stefan Bejcetic and Thiago Alcantara are preparing to make a return for Liverpool.

“Bajcetic’s quality, potential and talent – everyone can see. But everyone has a different body and we just had to put the brakes on him. There is no timeframe we can put on his return and we absolutely won’t,” Klopp added.

“He’s here training and working but we have to help him get the body and we know he has the quality.

“With Thiago, it’s an ongoing thing. We aren’t putting pressure on him but we expect him back in the New Year. We can’t wait to have him back, he’s an exceptional player.”

Mo Salah – who has already created 22 chances in the Premier League this term – has been in stunning form at the start of this season after he was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Klopp claims he “didn’t think a second” about Salah leaving Liverpool during the summer.

“Mo Salah is here. He never told me he wanted to go and I didn’t think a second about it,” Klopp said.

“He is here and feels extremely well. He is in great shape on the pitch and he’s in even better shape off the pitch, he’s really positive.

“He enjoys the company with the boys and wants to maximise the potential.”

