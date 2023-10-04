‘Klopp is wrong’ – Pundit piles onto Liverpool boss as Jones suspension upheld after appeal

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Jurgen Klopp “is wrong” in his assessment of the tackle which saw Curtis Jones get sent off against Tottenham and his suspension upheld after an appeal.

It’s not been a great few days for Klopp and his Liverpool side. Their defeat to Tottenham was marred by controversy, namely a Luis Diaz goal being wrongfully chalked off for offside.

Indeed, after the decision went to VAR, the original decision of offside was upheld despite the forward clearly being onside, as the VAR official thought the goal had been given.

In the same game, midfielder Jones was sent off for a challenge on Yves Bissouma in which he got the ball, but his foot then continued over the top, and his studs were planted into the Spurs man’s standing leg.

After Liverpool appealed to the Football Association, the red card was upheld, and Klopp has stuck to his guns, suggesting the tackle is “not a red card”, via Football Daily.

Former Premier League striker Agbonlahor is in disagreement.

“It’s a definite red card, Klopp is wrong,” he told Football Insider.

“I looked at the player’s reaction as well. Bissouma’s not the type to stay down, he was hurt.

“It’s unfortunate, but you can have an accidental red card. The first one I saw was Nani, who caught someone with a high foot years ago and was sent off.”

It seems unnecessary to mention Bissouma’s reaction, as if him not being in pain would have meant it wasn’t a red. Whether or not he was hurt, and whether or not it was deliberate, Jones endangered him by making contact with the studs on a braced leg.

“Curtis Jones is unlucky, but it was a red,” Agbonlahor added.

“That’s why the appeal wasn’t successful. For me, it’s an accident – but he’s caught the player in a bad place.”

Agbonlahor’s assessment is spot on. Jones didn’t mean to harm Bissouma, but he could quite seriously have done so, and while he got the ball, it’s what happened after that matters most, and unfortunately for him, he made quite significant contact with his opponent after his foot left the ball.

