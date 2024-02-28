According to reports, Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders is ‘ready’ for a manager’s job and he’s in talks to join a new club ahead of next season.

The 41-year-old has previously had a stint as Porto assistant and has had two spells as Jurgen Klopp‘s deputy at Liverpool.

Lijnders returned to Liverpool in 2018 following a brief stint as manager of NEC. He left the Dutch side after a couple of months in charge once they failed to earn promotion to the Eredivisie.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a lot of success at Liverpool with Klopp but the respected German head coach announced last month that he will be leaving the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

Klopp is under contract until 2026 but he has decided to move on at this point as he has run out of steam and requires a break.

The Liverpool boss will take a sabbatical from this summer but Lijnders could make an immediate return to coaching ahead of next season.

A report from Graeme Bailey for HITC claims Ljinders is ‘ready to quit Liverpool for Ajax’. He explained.

‘HITC sources understand that Liverpool have given their blessing to Lijnders to explore the prospect of becoming the new manager of Ajax for next season and beyond. ‘FSG know that the 41-year-old is likely to leave Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp, who is stepping down as the manager of the first team at the end of the season. ‘Liverpool, though, have told Lijnders there is a place for him at Anfield, if he desired to remain at the club. ‘However, it is understood that Lijnders is ready to return to club management having previously had a spell at NEC Nijmegen in 2018.’

HITC have indicated that Lijnders’ exit is not certain but his departure was announced as part of Klopp’s bombshell last month.

TalkSPORT are also of the understanding that Lijnders ‘is in talks’ with Ajax and Klopp thinks he the “exceptional” coach is “ready” for a top job elsewhere.

Klopp told reporters: “Pep especially is ready – ready to manage a football team and he wants to do that as well, so that’s great, together with Vitor.

“If you change, change properly. And they are ready for the future and I’m really happy about that. The most influential guy in the last years definitely in this club was Pep Lijnders. The job he did is absolutely exceptional. The inspiration he is for me is absolutely exceptional.

“The relationship we grew is absolutely exceptional. Outstanding, everything. And I’m really looking forward to follow his way and to support if necessary. And if I can, I will definitely do.”

