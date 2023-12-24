‘We know we can’t’ – Salah explains what’s holding Liverpool back; ambitious Reds ‘keep fighting’

Mohamed Salah stated after Liverpool drew with Arsenal in their last game they the side “know we can’t keep dropping points like this” as he vowed to improve.

The Reds are having a much better campaign than they did last time out. Indeed, they struggled for a lot of last season, and while they finished fifth, that could’ve been a lot worse if they hadn’t picked up some form late on.

Going into Christmas this season, they’re second, just a point behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool’s one loss – which came in controversial fashion against Tottenham after a VAR mistake – means they’ve lost the least games of any side in the league.

They have drawn six games, though, and star attacker Salah – who scored against Arsenal – has told fans the side will look to keep improving as they know they can’t afford to not be winning as many games as they can.

“We know we can’t keep dropping points like this and we will keep fighting to do better,” he said on X.

It shows the high standards that Liverpool have for themselves that they’re vowing to do better despite being the second-placed side in the Premier League, with only two teams having won more than them.

Their ambition is clearly to win the league, and they know that can’t happen if they drop points in big games. That said, Arsenal are obviously a very hard side to overcome, given they’re top of the league.

They’ve lost just twice in the league all season themselves, against third-placed Aston Villa and Newcastle, who finished fourth last term.

The fight that the Reds are showing should serve them well for the rest of the campaign. Things were made slightly more difficult in the Arsenal game, though.

Indeed, Kostas Tsimikas broke his collarbone after a coming together with Bukayo Saka, and with Andy Robertson already out of action, it’s up in the air as to who will occupy the left-back position until one of those men returns.

The January transfer window might have to be utilised by the Reds so that they can fill that gap, as well as one or two more important holes.

READ MORE: Liverpool extend lead as Aston Villa climb into top three of ‘fun to watch’ Premier League table