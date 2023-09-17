‘We know what we are doing’ – Pochettino calls for Chelsea calm as things will get better soon

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted to “disappointed” Chelsea fans “we know what we are doing” and they should have patience that things will come good in time.

The Blues have not started the season very well at all. One win, two draws and two losses in the Premier League means they are currently 14th.

It’ll be alarming to fans that Chelsea have lost to Nottingham Forest and drawn against Bournemouth, both of whom finished in the bottom six last season.

Following the latest of those results, the draw against the Cherries, Pochettino suggested his side were competitive, which would be expected from a squad that costs what his does against a side like Bournemouth.

“I cannot say that I am happy but it was a very competitive game. I think we deserved more, we deserved to win. We created good chances and in the first half after 20, 30 minutes, we created many chances and didn’t score,” he told Sky Sports.

“With 12 injuries and only three players that started today who were with us for these two weeks, I think I need only need to say it was a really good effort from the team.”

And while he felt his side were competitive, he felt they deserved to come away with the win.

“What the numbers say in the end is that it wasn’t enough. It’s always about the game. We should win 1-0, 2-0 today easily because in the first 30 minutes we had the chances,” he said.

“If we didn’t score and didn’t win the game maybe you need to say to the people that it wasn’t enough.”

Fans won’t be too enamoured with the start their side has made to the season. However, Pochettino has urged for calm, suggesting things will come good when people have settled in and injury concerns are eased.

“The fans are disappointed because of the situation but I am not worried about that because we really know what we are doing and when we start to have players that can be an impact from the bench and also be very competitive in every training session, with more numbers in the squad, it will be a team that will win many games,” Pochettino added.

