One Man Utd player ‘obviously happy’ at Ten Hag future news

Kobbie Mainoo is pleased to have “peace of mind” over the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman looked set to be sacked following a disappointing season, only to lead United to FA Cup success against Manchester City last month.

Mainoo scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 win at Wembley and a post-season review ultimately led to Ten Hag being told he would be remaining in charge at Old Trafford.

While he is currently with England at Euro 2024, Mainoo was happy that there had been some clarity over Ten Hag’s position.

“I am obviously happy to keep building with him,” the 19-year-old said.

“He has won two trophies and there are more to come. It is nice to have the peace of mind that we know what manager we are going back to for pre-season.

“There was always a lot of speculation in the media about what would happen and such but I tried not to pay attention to it too much and just play each game as it came.

“And then it’s nice to find out that he’s staying and we can continue building with him and hopefully win more.”

Asked if he would have made it into Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad without the faith showed in him by Ten Hag last season, Mainoo replied: “I am so grateful for him that he put his trust in me and believed in me to play in the team. I can’t thank him enough.

“He’s given me tips on how he wants me to play. I came into the team late so he gave me instructions on how he wants me and the team to play and what my role is. He and all of his staff have helped me a lot.”

Mainoo ended up making 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals, having been ruled out until November with an ankle injury suffered in pre-season.

“It was a tough one to take – the injury against Real Madrid – and it took me a day or two for it to sink in that it had happened,” he said.

“After that, it was about getting back, trusting the process and trusting the medical team that they would get me back and in better shape and a better position. It was all about patience and timing.

“I didn’t know what the season would look like when I came back. When I did come back into training, I played a few games for the under-21s and I am glad and grateful he (Ten Hag) had the belief in me to put me in the XI.”

Mainoo made his competitive England debut as a late substitute in their opening Euro 2024 win over Serbia on Sunday night.

He will now be pushing to be involved in Thursday’s second Group C game against Denmark – where he could come up against United team-mates Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund.

“They are both great team-mates,” added Mainoo. “Me and Rasmus are quite young, so we are close in the team. I am always around him.

“Christian, I have learnt a lot from him, watching him last season and trying to pick up things from his game as well. And then obviously the great journey he has been on since the last Euros has been amazing.

“Being able to be so close around him, he is such a good player. But if I am to play on Thursday, I’ll put that to the side, compete against them and hopefully get the win.”