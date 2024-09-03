Koeman slams ex-Spurs star for Saudi transfer with ‘book basically closed’ on Netherlands career

Ronald Koeman wants nothing to do with Steven Bergwijn after his move to Saudi Arabia

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman says he will no longer consider Steven Bergwijn for selection after his move to Saudi Arabia.

Former Tottenham winger Bergwijn completed a £21million transfer from Ajax to Al Ittihad on Monday – a switch Koeman claims is based on money.

“The book is basically closed to him,” said Koeman. “He knows what I think about this.

“When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

“I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax. That’s not bad, is it? You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn’t [have moved to Saudi Arabia].”

Asked if Bergwijn had spoken to him before signing, Koeman said: “No. I think he would have known what I would have said.”

FEATURES FROM F365

👉 Ranking £338.6m worth of new signings on how excited we are for their debut: Man Utd 2) and 6)

👉 Chelsea dominate top 10 most pointless summer signings but dodgy Newcastle purchase top

Georginio Wijnaldum, 33, was in the Dutch squad at Euro 2024 despite playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.

But Koeman added: “He had problems at Paris Saint-Germain and this was the only opportunity for him to play. In addition, there is a difference in age.”

Bergwijn, who has 35 international caps, was left out of the Netherlands squad for the Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has committed his international future until at least the 2026 World Cup, following talks with Koeman.

Koeman said: “I thought it was so important to go to him to see and feel with him: are you going to give it your all for another two years at the highest level and do you still see a future for yourself? And he does. And I do the same with him. All doubt is gone, he just goes on.

“He admitted he did not reach the level you would expect from him as a player at the European Championship. As captain, I think he did a great job. But perhaps as a result, he put too much energy into others rather than into himself.”

Dutch stalwart Memphis Depay was not included in Koeman’s squad for the Nations League fixtures because he is currently a free agent.

“Memphis is looking for a club, but if you don’t have a club, you can’t be called up,” Koeman said.

“He is aged 30, let’s hope he gets a club, gets fit and plays a lot, because when you are 30 years old you are not yet old enough to stop. Then he is still an option.”

👉 READ NEXT: Five reasons for Manchester United fans to be cheerful features the Ten Hag sack