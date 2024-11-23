Manchester United have ‘just contacted’ Paris Saint-Germain over the January signing of France striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports.

PSG paid a ludicrous £80million on Kolo Muani last September, a year after he left FC Nantes for Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old’s debut season in the French capital was difficult, scoring nine goals and making six assists in 40 matches across all competitions.

He has not started 2024/25 very well either, scoring two goals and providing zero assists in 12 matches.

Despite Kolo Muani’s subpar form for PSG, he has been a regular starter in a star-studded France team, likely due to their lack of elite out-and-out strikers.

He played the full 90 minutes of both UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Italy this month and is clearly highly rated by Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps.

Kolo Muani appears to have admirers at Old Trafford as well. A recent report from Fussball.News claimed that Man Utd have their ‘sights set’ on landing the Frenchman on loan in the winter transfer window.

And now reports coming out of France claim that Man Utd have ‘just contacted’ PSG over the loan signing of Kolo Muani in January.

It is claimed by Le10 Sport that the Ligue 1 champions are ‘preparing to move on several issues’ including defender Milan Skriniar and Kolo Muani, whose departures ‘cannot be ruled out’.

Indeed, the former Frankfurt star is a ‘hot topic’ with ‘things moving behind the scenes to make him leave PSG’.

Ruben Amorim’s side have decided to ‘contact to express their interest’ in signing the player with his future in the French capital very uncertain.

Man Utd apparently ‘lack the finances’ to sign Kolo Muani permanently and have instead asked to sign him on loan for the second half of 2024/25.

It is believed that the two clubs – who struck a deal to send Manuel Ugarte to Manchester in August – will be in ‘discussions until the end of the year’.

Amorim ‘seems to want to trust him’ and Kolo Muani is expected to fight for his place in Paris or ‘try the English adventure’.

Kolo Muani recently emphasised his desire to stay at PSG.

He said: “Leave? No, I’ve never tried to think of that. I want to keep working, to show what I can do and give the best of myself.”

Man Utd have spent just under £100m on two new strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, in the last two summer windows but the addition of a proven goalscorer remains vital.

Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres has been linked in recent weeks following Amorim’s move from the Portuguese capital to Old Trafford.

It is unclear if Sporting will sanction the sale of their star man mid-season, while the Red Devils probably do not have the financial freedom to sign the Swede.

