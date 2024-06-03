James Trafford is being linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Liverpool and Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a blow as Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Burnley paid around £15m to sign Trafford from Manchester City during the 2023 summer transfer window.

This transfer came about after the 21-year-old shone for Bolton in League One and helped England’s U21 side win the European Championships.

Trafford’s form for Burnley suggested his debut season in the Premier League came too soon as he made 28 appearances but was usurped by Arijanet Muric during the run-in.

Despite this, Trafford has been included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad and he is a candidate to eventually replace Jordan Pickford as the No.1 for The Three Lions.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, Trafford has been linked with several Premier League clubs. Liverpool have been mooted as a potential destination with Caoimhin Kelleher reportedly making it clear that he ‘wants to quit’ this summer.

Liverpool could face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for Trafford, who is also understood to be attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

After missing out on several top targets, Bayern Munich have replaced Thomas Tuchel with ex-Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and they are already being linked with numerous Premier League stars.

According to a report from Football Insider, Bayern Munich will ‘race’ Liverpool and Newcastle for Trafford as they have decided to ‘rival’ the two Premier League clubs for the Englishman.

‘Vincent Kompany will look to make Trafford a “priority”, sources say, after being confirmed as the Bundesliga giants’ new manager. ‘Football Insider first revealed on 27 May that Liverpool and Newcastle are set to go head-to-head to land the 21-year-old Burnley stopper once the transfer window reopens. ‘Trafford has drawn the attention of several top clubs following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship, with the Lancashire club placing a price tag of around £20million on his head. ‘The German club are likely to face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle for the Englishman as the Premier League duo look to add to their goalkeeping options. ‘Both sides view him as a top second-choice option, with Alisson and Nick Pope commanding starting berths at the top-flight clubs.’

