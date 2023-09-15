Kompany admits Burnley have ‘so much room for improvement’ ahead of Nottm Forest clash

Vincent Kompany reckons Burnley have “so much room for improvement” so he will not be drawing too many conclusions from their game at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Burnley have made a poor start in their first season back in the Premier League and sit bottom of the table after being beaten by Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

It was a baptism of fire given City’s treble-winning success last season, while Villa and Tottenham will likely be pushing for finishes in Europe this term.

There is therefore a train of thought which contends Forest will be more of a litmus test for how Burnley may fare this term, given Steve Cooper’s side narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Asked if he thinks that is the case, Burnley boss Kompany said: “They’re the type of games that you want to get results in, there’s no doubt about it, and it will feel the same for them as it does for us.

“I still think our team has got so much room for improvement and therefore I can’t say I will draw any conclusions. If we win, then it means it’s a good sign because we’re going to get better.

“Anything else is still an opportunity for us to get results down the road. This season we know the challenge is a big one to show that we belong in this league.

“We also have to picture how long this season is, it doesn’t mean every game is not just as important as a final but within the bigger picture it’s about how we get better and get results.

“We think we’re going to get to that place and for us it’s only a matter of time.”

Anass Zaroury has now served a three-match ban following his red card on the opening day of the season while Aaron Ramsey and Vitinho are also available after injuries before the international break.

While Hjalmar Ekdal’s knee problem is not as bad as initially feared, he will be absent for at least the next couple of weeks for Burnley, who got one over on Forest in the Carabao Cup last month.

However, with both sides resting several of their first-teamers and Forest bolstering their squad with an influx of signings on transfer deadline day, Kompany insists that win counts for nothing.

Questioned whether it would have any significance on Monday, Kompany said with a smile: “It did until they got seven players in on deadline day.

“They did a few things differently against us in the League Cup which they’ve not done too much in the Premier League. That game is done it’s a new game now.”

