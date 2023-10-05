Kompany admits Luton victory gave Burnley ‘a sense of relief’ ahead of ‘key game’ versus Chelsea

Vincent Kompany admitted a “sense of relief” has swept over Burnley after beating Luton last week although the Belgian cast doubt on the significance of their first win of the season.

After picking up just one point from six matches following their Premier League return, the Clarets earned their first win column Tuesday night by defeating fellow strugglers Luton 2-1 after goals from Lyle Foster and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Kompany is aware that a first league victory of the new season has eased some tension around Turf Moor but he does not know how much confidence Burnley can carry into Saturday’s home game against Chelsea.

“I can’t deny that there must be a sense of relief for a lot of players who never won in the Premier League,” Kompany said. “But for us now we move on, we’ve got Chelsea and that’s a key game for us as well.

“I don’t think we’re any further away from what we want to achieve or any closer to what we want to achieve than what we were before Luton. We have to keep at it.

“I’m not a big believer in confidence; ideally you want confidence and momentum but I think you’ve got to build your own confidence in moments where you maybe don’t have the results.

“Confidence for me comes with consistency, doing what you should be doing every time and trusting that you can do it and you belong there.

“I hoped we had confidence before Luton but there’s no doubt in my mind that we can take positives out of the Luton game into the Chelsea game.”

The difference in spending power between Burnley and Chelsea is stark, although the Blues have shown money is not an indicator of success after a stuttering start to life under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea have won just two of their first seven top-flight fixtures but former Manchester City captain Kompany is wary of the talent they possess.

“The first thing that pops into my mind is how unlucky they’ve been,” the Burnley manager added. “It’s always the case with big clubs: you have the pressure of having to have results all the time.

“I have been part of an environment when money could be spent when I was a player and now I am part of an environment where we are far from being the biggest spender.

“I don’t have one single complaint about it, for us it’s about aspiring to win these games, aspiring to compete – that’s the exciting part for me.

“When I look at (Saturday’s) game and what (Chelsea are) doing, I see a very, very good side with very good players. It will happen at some point, no doubt, hopefully just not at Turf Moor.”

