Kompany insists it is ‘not in my nature to panic’ with Burnley under pressure to pick up points

Vincent Kompany says it is not in his nature to panic despite Burnley’s dire need to pick up points in the Premier League.

Burnley stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title last season, piling up 101 points from 46 games with former Manchester City defender Kompany lauded for the Clarets’ playing style.

But ahead of Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers Bournemouth, Burnley are in desperate need of points having lost seven times in nine games with only one success – a 2-1 victory away to fellow new boys Luton.

Boss Kompany said: “I know it gets mentioned the word ‘worried’. My mindset stays the same every game, stay consistent, work hard and it’s not in my nature to panic.

“Every game is a must-win for us. From the age of six I played where we had to win every game and it’s in my blood, I can’t never not want to win. You have to win every game.

“When you have the attitude of wanting to win every game, it sets high standards for everyone.

“If you want to win every game you do by demanding the best from everyone every day.”

The defensive frailties that have plagued the Clarets for much of the season have been apparent in the last two games.

Chelsea won 4-1 at Turf Moor and Burnley were beaten 3-0 at Brentford last weekend, a contest in which the Clarets managed only one attempt on target.

Kompany said: “The biggest thing for me is belief and to always have it.

“It’s important for me and no matter what happens, the main thing is that the team believes and then from a bad game like Brentford it’s to see what the response can be.

“It’s about how you react after this. Look at the Sheffield United game last year and the response we got (Burnley lost 5-2 and won their next 10 league games).

“Yes, I know it’s a different league and some different players but it’s what I want to see now from this group.

“It’s a mindset thing and I’ve always been that way. It was tough last weekend and no one has shied away from it, but it’s about what you do after.

“We have to take it on the chin last weekend and move on from it. We have to use it like we have in the past and use it to learn from.

“There’s not much more to say. I can say we have a good team which we do and I believe strongly in, but we have to show it now.”

