Vincent Kompany is on the verge of becoming Bayern Munich’s new manager and has reportedly set his sights on a ‘very unhappy’ Manchester City star as his first transfer.

Kompany is set to be appointed as the new Bayern boss after talks on Wednesday after he earned promotion to the Premier League as Burnley boss last season before taking them straight back down.

The Belgian’s whole backroom staff is set to follow him to Bayern, who have been frustrated in their attempts to find a successor for Thomas Tuchel.

After they failed in bids to land Xabi Alonso and Ralf Rangnick, they are now set to welcome Kompany, who has also managed Anderlecht and captained Manchester City to great success in his time as a player.

Kompany targets ‘very unhappy’ City star

John Stones played alongside Kompany at the heart of City’s defence, and reports now claim that the manager wants to sign the 29-year-old for Bayern.

Kompany is a ‘huge admirer’ of Stones who is said to be “very unhappy” about his lack of game time under Pep Guardiola this season.

Stones has had injury issues but his return to fitness hasn’t seen him back in the starting lineup – he started just one Premier League game between March and the end of the season and made just 25 appearances in all competitions across the campaign.

Stones worried over England future

He’s sure to start for England at the European Championships this summer, but it’s claimed Stones is worried about his long-term future with the national team if he remains at City.

Stones moved to the Etihas in 2016 from Everton for £47m and has made 256 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League.

He was crucial to City’s treble last term, generally operating in midfield rather than defence, and that versatility may be one of the attractive propositions for Bayern, who already have Harry Kane and Eric Dier as England internationals in their squad.