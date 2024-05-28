Bayern chief confirms Guardiola call with ‘final details’ for Tuchel replacement being ‘completed’

Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Vincent Kompany has been chosen as the club’s new head coach.

After failing to keep Burnley in the Premier League, the Belgian surprisingly became the leading contender to become Bayern boss.

The German giants have been looking for a new manager for months following the decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of 2023/24.

They initially targeted Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and are now on to what feels like their 50th choice after being turned down by several managers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had also been linked with replacing Tuchel, who has been linked with the Red Devils job himself, but Kompany is very close to being confirmed as Bayern’s new head coach.

Pep Guardiola holds talks with Bayern bosses

Everyone and their dog knows Bayern have been talking to Kompany, but the decision to appoint him has been confirmed by the club’s former CEO, Rummenigge, who is currently a board member in Munich.

Confirming that the club’s director of football Max Eberl has selected the Burnley boss, Rummenigge has revealed that he discussed the Belgian’s coaching credentials with Pep Guardiola, who managed him at Manchester City.

“Our director has decided to go for Vincent Kompany as new head coach,” he confirmed. “We are set to complete final details and then it will be official.”

Rummenigge added: “Pep Guardiola was also helping us with Kompany, he spoke very highly of Vincent as talented coach.

“Pep knows Vincent well and his opinion was really appreciated.”

Guardiola clearly gave a glowing reference, helping his former player get one of the biggest jobs in football.

Bayern want to extend contract of Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Bayern are reportedly keen on extending the contract of winger Leroy Sane.

Sane has been linked with Premier League side Liverpool over the last year or so, with Mohamed Salah’s future up in the air.

However, it looks like the former Manchester City winger is closer to signing a new deal at Bayern than he is joining Liverpool.

According to reports in Germany, ‘those responsible want to extend’ the player’s contract, which is currently set to expire in 2025.

It is claimed that there has already been talks between Sane and the club’s hierarchy, with no final decision expected until after this summer’s European Championships.

The report adds that Sane’s former team-mate Kompany should be confirmed as Bayern boss ‘by this Wednesday at the latest’.

