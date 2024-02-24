Vincent Kompany says he ‘understands’ why people have written off Burnley’s survival chances after a dismal 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Clarets midfielder Josh Brownhill was given a straight red card in the first half with the score level at Selhurst Park.

Kompany’s men dug deep to keep the score goalless but after Chris Richards’ opener in the 68th minute, the floodgates opened.

Jordan Ayew doubled Palace’s lead three minutes later before Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a penalty to make sure Oliver Glasner got three points in his first match in charge.

Saturday’s result in south London sees the Eagles jump up two places in the Premier League table, but Burnley remain far from safety.

Everton’s draw at Brighton means the Clarets are eight points off 17th having lost 19 of their 26 league matches this term.

Novice Premier League boss Kompany is under increasing pressure with relegation a case of when, not if, but the Manchester City legend knows his players can not believe that is the case.

3pm Blackout: Ten Hag could follow Antony out of Manchester United with Kompany sack surely next

He told Sky Sports: “We really can’t afford to go down to 10 men in the first half. It was a tough one to take. After that it is difficult to summarise the game.

“We are going to have to pick ourselves up and go for the next game. It takes courage and some serious inner belief. I can understand outside the group there will be an idea that this is over but that can’t live in the group. It is a moment where you have to get yourself back up.

“I thought we were building into the game nicely even before the red card. You go down to 10 men in a massive, massive game and after that it is those moments that punish you.”

Kompany added to BBC Sport: “It’s moments. Second phase of a corner and then the penalty. It is difficult to make a proper assessment because we go down to 10-men early. There was not much in the game. It goes like this and we will have to pick ourselves up again.

“Sometimes you work your way into the game. They have a new manager and that momentum and we dealt with it ok. The moment you go down to 10 it is a difficult task.”

Meanwhile, Palace manager Glasner was happy with his side’s performance, noting that the fans will be “happy to see the players attacking and fighting”.

“We played a brilliant first half,” he said. “We were very dominant and created chances and then I said okay, stay patient and we will create our chances and congratulations to the players they did it fantastic and deserve all the credit.

“Sometimes the players forget about keeping the balance in the game but how we forced the red card was brilliant and we attacked very high. It was really nice to see.

“We had a great spirit from the beginning and the players tried to do everything that the analysts prepared for them. Also thank you to my staff because we were only here for three days.

“My feeling was the fans were happy to see the players attacking and fighting, they were very loud, this is what we want. They had a great afternoon and now they can go somewhere in a pub and enjoy one or two beers.”

Read next: Which Premier League managers have been shown the most yellow cards this season?