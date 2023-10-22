Kompany urges Burnley players to learn after seventh PL loss in nine games this season

Vincent Kompany admits Burnley need to start learning the lessons of life in the Premier League quickly.

The Clarets slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday and have now conceded 23 goals in nine games this season.

“We’ve had injuries and it’s been that type of start to the season for us,” said Kompany.

“But in the end I want to bring it back to what the essential is, you lose this game – and we all knew being in the Premier League for the promoted teams, it’s always going to be tough – but the next game can be different.

“It’s for us to focus on the next game and make sure we absolutely take the learning from this.”

The Bees had not won at home all season but goals from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo put them in control.

Burnley had Connor Roberts sent off 10 minutes from the end before a long-range volley from Saman Ghoddos capped a dominant display.

Neal Maupay, back at Brentford on loan from Everton, started in a front three alongside Mbeumo and Wissa and put in a hugely impressive display despite seeing his goal drought stretch to 31 matches.

“The front three looked very sharp and very good together,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“The first goal was fantastic: we win it back high, Neal plays Bryan, then under to Wissa who scores.

“The second goal was also a fantastic goal, and then the third goal from Saman was goal of the day.”

