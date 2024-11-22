Chelsea ‘preparing’ £125m Barcelona ‘bombshell’ raid as transfer ‘attention’ turns to ‘defensive pillars’

Chelsea are planning a huge bid to sign defenders Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo from FC Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues have been linked with both Kounde and Araujo for bloody ages and came close to signing the former from Sevilla in 2021 and 2022.

The Frenchman ended up joining Barcelona for around £45million in July 2022.

Speculation of a move to Stamford Bridge has refused to go away, while Araujo has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich since signing a contract extension in April 2022.

The Red Devils have also been thrown into the equation regarding Kounde, with reports in Spain reporting they have made an increased offer after Barcelona rejected their opening bid.

Obviously, that will be a load of nonsense. Even more obviously, knowing it is nonsense will not stop us from writing about it. So here’s some more…

Chelsea plan £125m bid for Barcelona duo – reports

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to put 150 million euros (£124.6m) on the table for Kounde and Araujo, in a bold double swoop that has been deemed a ‘bombshell’.

Indeed, the Blues intend to ‘make a leap in quality’ and think the two Barcelona defenders can do that for them.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Ruben Amorim, Liverpool, Cole Palmer, Napoli, Coventry

👉 Maresca, Arteta near bottom but can Amorim match Slot at 5) in ranking of Premier League manager starts?

👉 Man Utd teen, forgotten Chelsea deals and record transfer among £157.1m worth of signings yet to debut

The report from Fichajes says Chelsea have ‘turned their attention’ signing the ‘defensive pillars’ for a mammoth combined fee in the region of £125m.

Despite Barca’s difficult financial situation, they ‘will not be easy to convince’ to sell as ‘both players are fundamental’ in Hansi Flick’s plans, even if Araujo is yet to play a minute under the German due to injury.

Such an offer from Chelsea will not be instantly snubbed as the report says the Blaugrana still have a ‘delicate financial situation’.

The Blues face the former side of head coach Enzo Maresca, Leicester City, in the Premier League this weekend.

The match at the King Power Stadium gets the Premier League back underway after the third international break of the campaign.

On returning to Leicester, Maresca told reporters on Friday: “I’m excited and thankful. It was a fantastic season.

“The owner and his family are fantastic people. They care for players, staff, all of the people that work in the club. You can see that. I’m still in contact with them.”

Meanwhile, Foxes head coach Steve Cooper said: “Enzo did a brilliant job getting the club back to the Premier League. He’s gone on and had a more than strong start at Chelsea.

“We know we’re coming up against a talented team with a really good coach. This is a game which is a real test but one we need to embrace and be ready for.”

👉 MORE: Chelsea news | Barcelona news | Premier League five-year net spend table