According to reports, Chelsea have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus, who they showed interest in signing two years ago.

West Ham won the race for Kudus’ signature in August 2023, and the Ghanaian is under contract until 2028 with an option for a further year.

Chelsea were very keen on signing the 25-year-old from Ajax at the time, but ultimately opted against it. Arsenal were also strongly linked.

Kudus – who cost £38million – has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 80 matches for the Hammers, after registering 27 goals and 12 assists in 87 appearances for Ajax.

He was underwhelming in a poor West Ham team during the 2024/25 season, and the Londoners are reportedly keen to cash in on one of their prized assets.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have been ‘offered the chance to sign’ Kudus this summer and are yet to ‘say no’.

It’s also claimed that West Ham enquired about goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who worked with Irons boss Graham Potter at Brighton.

Sanchez will likely become available if Chelsea succeed in signing AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, who has reportedly told the Italian club he wants to leave for Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that Enzo Maresca’s side are considering whether to add Kudus to their list of attacking targets. They confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap earlier this week.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is also a ‘top target’, but if he does join Chelsea, it won’t be until after the Club World Cup.

Sky claims the west Londoners are ‘exploring the parameters of a deal’.

Transfer journalist Kaveh Solhekol says Kudus “will almost certainly” move on this summer and believes West Ham will want double what they paid Ajax – around £76m.

“He will almost certainly leave West Ham this summer,” Solhekol said. “West Ham need to bring money in to make funds available to Potter, to refresh his squad.

“Kudus cost £38m. I’ve been trying to find out what West Ham value him at – they have a figure but won’t say.

“I think that figure is double what they paid. He is still only 25.

“I think he will end up moving to a Champions League club. I think he is open to moving; he feels he needs a fresh start.

“There is a lot of interest in Kudus, but people are trying to negotiate a good price and put players into the deal.

“It’s complicated, but I was just on the phone to somebody who said it would become much clearer in the next couple of weeks.”

