Newcastle ‘want to compete’ with Arsenal, Liverpool for £90m attacker; ‘January sales needed’

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to battle Arsenal and Liverpool for the signing of West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham signed Kudus from Ajax for around £39million in August 2023.

The Ghanaian international has been a superb player for the Hammers and should he leave, will likely cost double what he cost them.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were linked with the 24-year-old during his time in the Netherlands and a move to Stamford Bridge looked very likely at one point.

That never materialised and Kudus moved to the London Stadium in the 2023 summer transfer window, scoring eight and assisting six in 33 Premier League appearances last term.

Five goals in nine Europa League matches did his reputation no harm as well and there is believed to be plenty of transfer interest.

He has started the 2024/25 campaign pretty slowly and missed five matches from October 27 to November 30 after being shown a red card for violent conduct 68 minutes after scoring in West Ham’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Arsenal could do with some depth for Bukayo Saka and Kudus’ versatility makes him a great option through the middle and on the left wing, while Liverpool might have to replace Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

With both seemingly interested in signing the former Ajax star, Newcastle have joined the race as Eddie Howe prioritises the addition of a right-sided attacker.

Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool all keen on West Ham winger Kudus

This is according to the Mirror, where it is claimed West Ham want £90m for Kudus, who has an £85m summer release clause.

It is believed that Howe’s side ‘need to make January sales’ if they are to afford the Ghanaian international as they will likely have to smash their club-record transfer of £63m for Alexander Isak.

This makes a winter transfer to St James’ Park unlikely but Arsenal and Liverpool ‘could test West Ham’s resolve’

The report states:

Newcastle want to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool for £90million-rated West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus. But the Magpies need to make January sales to help finance a deal that would eclipse their club-record £63m signing of striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad two years ago. West Ham have slapped a £90m asking price on Kudus, who has an £85m summer release clause. But Arsenal and Premier League leaders Liverpool, whose assistant boss Johnny Heitinga worked with the Ghanaian at Ajax and West Ham, could test the Hammers’ resolve next month. Toon scouts have tracked 24-year-old Kudus’ progress since his teenage days with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and were interested before his move to the London Stadium from Ajax in a £38m deal 16 months ago.

