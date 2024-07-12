PSG ‘shock’ club with ‘£168m offer’ for ‘untouchable’ Euro 2024 star and Chelsea target

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have offered Napoli €200millon for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, according to reports.

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this term, while the Serie A giants have told Kvaratskhelia that he is not for sale.

There is reportedly a €130million (£109.4million) release clause in the former’s contract but it is unclear if a club will be willing to pay that fee.

Real Madrid are not interested after signing Kylian Mbappe, Chelsea can’t afford him, Manchester United are signing Joshua Zirkzee, and Arsenal are unlikely to spend that much on a striker.

This leaves PSG – the team that lost Mbappe – as the clear frontrunners for the Nigerian’s signature.

Filling the void left by the France captain will be difficult and it will probably take several players for Luis Enrique to come close to doing so.

PSG make ‘shock’ double bid for Napoli stars

This has tempted the Parisien bosses into making a ‘shock’ double bid for Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, according to reports in Italy.

The ‘incredible proposal’ to sign both Napoli stars has been made ‘in earnest’ after PSG failed with a €150m (£126m) bid for Osimhen last summer.

Napoli’s stance over the future of Kvaratskhelia – who was superb for Georgia at Euro 2024 – is not going to change, with the player deemed ‘untouchable’.

Osimhen is not untouchable despite his importance, mainly due to an agreement between the player and club that he will be allowed to leave if a sufficient bid is made, or if his release clause is triggered.

A whopping €11m salary has made Kvaratskhelia’s ‘head spin’ and in June, PSG offered €110m (£92.5m), which was rejected by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

At this stage, ‘it is useless’ to try for the Georgian winger, while the signing of Osimhen ‘can be done’.

The Nigerian still ‘dreams of the Premier League but the English are at a standstill’, while there is interest from Saudi Arabia, though this ‘does not tempt him’.

‘Adored’ by PSG sporting director Luis Campos, we could see Osimhen move to Paris in a deal not involving Kvaratskhelia.

Meanwhile, Juventus and Inter-linked right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has wrote an open letter to the Napoli fans confirming that he will not be leaving this summer.

Di Lorenzo admits that he “toyed with the idea of leaving” and “felt abandoned by the club” but is going to stay.

“All those who hold Napoli dear to their hearts have had a very difficult 12 months. They have been the hardest of my career. Going from the indelible joy of winning the Scudetto to the sadness of a season in which we could not achieve anything was a difficult pill to swallow. I could sense your disappointment and my team-mates and I were not able to change the course of our year,” he wrote.

“I’ll admit, I toyed with the idea of leaving. I could feel your unhappiness towards me and, as the president said, I had felt abandoned by the club. After the decline we experienced on the pitch, it was all understandable: your anger, the club’s frustration, my confusion.

“My relationship with my agent Mario Giuffredi goes beyond just the professional sphere. He sensed my discomfort and he did his job, seeking to protect me and act in my interests. There’s no one happier than he is that I’m staying at Napoli.

“However, that awful season has now passed.

“I’ve listened to what President De Laurentiis and Antonio Conte have had to say. I’ve spoken with both of them over the past couple of days and, without making useless claims and empty promises, the message that I can give to you is very simple: I can’t wait to start again. I feel like I am one of you.

“I’m disappointed with everything that happened, but let me repeat, that is now over. Now, ahead of me, I see only the pride of being able to wear this shirt that I love, the armband, the desire to show Italy the real strength of Napoli, and to relive those thrilling emotions of 2023.”

