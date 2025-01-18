Kyle Walker to AC Milan is ‘in the home stretch’ after the Manchester City captain asked to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed after his side’s FA Cup win over Salford last week that Walker wants to move this month.

“Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad and end his career,” the City said after the 8-0 victory.

“He went to (director of football) Txiki Begiristain. For that reason I prefer to play (players) whose mind is here.”

Walker was expected to move to Saudi Arabia but the 34-year-old is eager to continue his England career, meaning he is prioritising joining a club in Europe.

This caught the attention of Italian giants AC Milan, who signed right-back Emerson Royal from Tottenham last summer.

It has been reported that ‘a total verbal agreement is close to being finalised’ and now reports in Italy (via Sport Witness) say the transfer is ‘in the home stretch’.

The report says Walker is ‘getting closer and closer’ to joining Milan and contacts between the club and player are ‘increasingly frequent’.

It is believed that the City defender is set to earn four million euros a year in Italy and will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The biggest stumbling block is that Walker wants to leave on a free transfer to speed up the process but the Premier League champions want money for their captain.

As a result, the Serie A giants are considering proposing an ‘onerous loan’ worth one million euros with a five million option to buy in the summer.

Milan also have to find a place for Walker in their squad if he is signed. All of their non-EU spots are currently taken but if the signing is made, they will leave someone out to accommodate for him.

While all of the logistics are being worked out, negotiations are at the final stages.

Walker is not expected to be included in the Man City squad for Sunday’s Premier League match against Ipswich Town.

It is their first match since Cityzens striker signed a new nine-year contract, taking his weekly wage up to £500,000.

After penning an unprecedented deal, Haaland said: “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.

“Manchester City is a special Club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the Club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.

“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

