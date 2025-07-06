Kyle Walker next? 8 players who suffered relegation after winning the Premier League

Kyle Walker has completed his move from Manchester City to Burnley. That transfer has got us thinking – how many Premier League champions have gone on to be relegated?

We’ve seen several relegated players go on to achieve immense success, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson all part of Liverpool’s 2019-20 title-winning squad after suffering the drop with Stoke, Newcastle and Hull respectively.

But the other way around isn’t quite so common. We can’t help but respect Walker, who has won six Premier League titles with Manchester City, taking on the challenge of joining a newly promoted club who are among the heavy favourites to go straight back down.

