Man City: Report reveals the reason Kyle Walker decided to leave and ‘jump’ at joining AC Milan
The reasons for Kyle Walker’s exit from Manchester City have been revealed after he completed a move to AC Milan in January, according to one report.
Having been a key figure for Pep Guardiola‘s side since joining from Tottenham in 2017, he has gone on to build a reputation as one of the best right-backs in world football.
However, now 34, it seems his best days are behind him as he started just one game in the Champions League and just nine times in the league for Man City in the first half of the season before seeking a move away.
Having completed 319 games for the club, he had previously desired an exit, with Bayern Munich close to completing a deal in 2023 only for Guardiola to convince him to remain for another season.
In recent days, according to a report from The Athletic, it has been revealed that Walker felt that ‘he could no longer cut it at City’ after intense criticism from the fans in the first half of the season.
One particular moment stands out as fans mocked him on social media for being beaten incredibly easily by Tottenham’s Timo Werner, something which would have been highly unlikely even just a year prior.
That, coupled with the desire to play abroad which had been brewing since the summer of 2023, he ‘jumped at the chance to join Milan’, especially after discussing the move with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Walker’s parting message to City
Speaking in his parting message, his words suggest that his move to Milan may end up becoming permanent, or he will at least seek out another move in the summer despite only being on loan.
“When I spoke with Pep, it wasn’t a very comfortable conversation – mainly because of the respect we have for each other. What he’s won at Manchester City, I’ve won it too. I like to think he knows what I bring to a dressing room, the atmosphere I create,” Walker said.
“City was my family – from the cooks to the cleaners, the kit men and physios. I like to think I was liked and helped everyone blend in. But things weren’t going well there and I wasn’t playing enough football. Hopefully I can play a bit more [in Milan].
“I could have stayed in Manchester, I would have honoured the contract if they hadn’t let me leave because that’s me as a person. But it comes down to challenges where you think ‘OK I need to try something different’.
“I’ve spoken to many ex-players who never moved abroad and told me they wished they had. If it hadn’t been a big club I’d have stayed with City. There are only certain clubs you can’t say no to and this was the opportunity I wanted, I had a gut feeling.”