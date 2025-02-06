The reasons for Kyle Walker’s exit from Manchester City have been revealed after he completed a move to AC Milan in January, according to one report.

Having been a key figure for Pep Guardiola‘s side since joining from Tottenham in 2017, he has gone on to build a reputation as one of the best right-backs in world football.

However, now 34, it seems his best days are behind him as he started just one game in the Champions League and just nine times in the league for Man City in the first half of the season before seeking a move away.

Having completed 319 games for the club, he had previously desired an exit, with Bayern Munich close to completing a deal in 2023 only for Guardiola to convince him to remain for another season.

In recent days, according to a report from The Athletic, it has been revealed that Walker felt that ‘he could no longer cut it at City’ after intense criticism from the fans in the first half of the season.

One particular moment stands out as fans mocked him on social media for being beaten incredibly easily by Tottenham’s Timo Werner, something which would have been highly unlikely even just a year prior.

That, coupled with the desire to play abroad which had been brewing since the summer of 2023, he ‘jumped at the chance to join Milan’, especially after discussing the move with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City beat Arsenal to ‘future-proof’ signing as report reveals Arteta’s ‘concern’ with ‘primary target’

👉 Man City FFP: Ally McCoist rules out one ‘very harsh’ punishment for Guardiola’s side ‘if found guilty’

👉 January transfer window winners: Rashford, Nottingham Forest, Spurs, Manchester City and more

Walker’s parting message to City