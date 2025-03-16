Kyle Walker’s reaction to Dele Alli’s red card has slightly redeemed our opinion of him

Former England midfielder Dele Alli was sent off less than 10 minutes into his first professional match for two years as new club Como were beaten by AC Milan in Serie A.

Dele came on as an 81st-minute substitute for his Como debut but was sent off in second-half stoppage time for a rash challenge on Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Dele was sent on by Como manager Cesc Fabregas, but a clumsy tackle on compatriot Loftus-Cheek saw referee Matteo Marchetti upgrade his initial booking to a red card following a VAR review.

