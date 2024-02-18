Kylian Mbappe & 6 more reasons why Real Madrid are set to dominate for a generation

Believe it or not, but it’s over 15 years since Real Madrid last won back-to-back La Liga titles.

Los Blancos might be unmatched when it comes to their domination of the Champions League, but it’s not since the 1980s – when the famous Quinta del Buitre won five in a row – that they’ve enjoyed a period of domestic dominance.

Barcelona won eight league titles, and a further six Copa del Rey, between 2008 and 2019. Madrid won just two league titles over that same period.

But everything is now coming together for Madrid to dominate Spanish football for a generation in the same way Barcelona did during their glory years. We’ve broken down seven reasons why we could be on the cusp of a new Madrid dynasty.

