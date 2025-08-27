Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lead Gen Z’s best XI – who else makes the cut?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo led our greatest millennial XI, which gives Gen Z an incredibly tough act to follow. But who makes the cut from the best players born between 1997 and 2010?

There’s still plenty of time for more Gen Z ballers to emerge, while those reaching their peak years are still cementing their legacies. But with that in mind, we’ve had a go at putting a full team together as of 2025.

Using a strict ‘one player per nationality’ rule to mix things up and give us a challenge, here’s the greatest XI of Generation Z.

For the full article, please click here.