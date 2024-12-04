Kylian Mbappe told he’s made ‘biggest mistake of his life’ with Real Madrid star in ‘spiral of failure’

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has been told he’s made the “biggest mistake of his life” as the Real Madrid star is in a “spiral of failure”.

The 25-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiry of his contract in the summer as he joined La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

A proposed move to Real Madrid had previously collapsed, though it still felt inevitable that he would eventually sign for the Spanish side.

During last season, Mbappe confirmed that he would be leaving PSG in the summer. He was linked with several Premier League clubs but Real Madrid were always his most likely next destination.

Mbappe is a sure-fire future Ballon d’Or winner, but he’s endured a difficult start at Real Madrid.

The talented forward has ten goals and two assists in his 19 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to find the right balance with his team as the Frenchman and Vinicius Junior are similar players.

Last week, an injury-hit Real Madrid were beaten 2-0 by Champions League table-toppers Liverpool at Anfield. In truth, Arne Slot’s side could and perhaps should have won more comfortably as they had plenty of missed chances.

READ: Kylian Mbappe next? He wouldn’t be the first failed Galactico signing…



Mbappe had a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during this defeat and Real Madrid legend Guti thought he looked short of “confidence and shy”.

“I think [Kylian] Mbappe has not been up to par, obviously. That’s the reality,” Guti said.

“We would all like to know what is happening to Mbappe. He looks lacking in confidence – shy.”

MORE KYLIAN MBAPPE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Haaland, Mbappe and Kane no match for Gyokeres in 2024 top scorers chart

👉 Mbappe destroyed by Real Madrid press – the five biggest insults of ‘scared’ and ‘clumsy’ star

👉 Mbappe told he ‘should’ve signed for Man Utd’ as Real Madrid star bemoans ‘story of my career’

Guti added: “Moments before taking the penalty [against Liverpool], he looked scared. In that sense, he is certainly not happy with his performance and wants something more.

“Mbappe has now joined another team where he will surely have to compete with great players to be the best, and all that costs. And the Real Madrid shirt costs – and that is normal.

“It is difficult to think that a player can adapt so quickly and so soon to a club like Real Madrid, where it is very difficult to play.”

Now, French presenter Cyril Hanouna – who is understood to have a positive relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi – has claimed that Mbappe has “made the biggest mistake of his life”.

“He made the biggest mistake of his life by going to Real Madrid. He is in a spiral of failure,” Hanouna said.

“Mbappe should have stayed at PSG, won the Champions League with this club, won the Ballon d’Or with it.

“The club gave him everything, it would have been his club. He would have been the boss at PSG.”