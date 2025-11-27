Kylian Mbappe clashed with a journalist after he scored four goals in Real Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over Olympiacos.

The France captain scored a seven-minute hat-trick in the first half before adding a fourth in the 60th minute.

It was an awkward evening for Real Madrid, who fell behind after eight minutes and were left sweating when Ayoub El Kaabi made it 4-3 in the 81st minute.

After Mbappe carried Xabi Alonso’s side over the line, he was asked by a Spanish journalist about Madrid’s supposed ‘Mbappe-dependence’.

This clearly annoyed the Frenchman, who responded: “You don’t have to say that. You should say that Kylian is responsible for us winning. I think that’s a bad question, no disrespect to you.

“Everyone has their role in the team. Mine is to score goals, but I can say that without the other players, we wouldn’t win games.

“Every team has players who have a job to do, but I don’t think there’s any dependency or anything like that. I think it’s more a thing that journalists or people on the outside think.”

The journalist, Miguel Angel Toribio, has responded and actually defended Mbappe.

“I understand Mbappe,” he said. “I understand what he wanted to emphasize and what he meant.

“He didn’t want to take anything away from his teammates. He defended his teammates. It’s a message from a leader, from a teammate, and I liked that.

“And I appreciated that even though he didn’t like my question, he expressed himself politely, looking me in the eye. Someone else might have taken advantage of his position to tear me down.

“The way Mbappe answered was a perfect 10/10, very polite. He just didn’t like that my question gave the impression that I was looking down on his teammates.”

Madrid are flying because of Mbappe

Madrid won’t like to admit Mbappe is carrying them this season, but there has been some drama around the team, while the Frenchman has just kept his head down and scored goals for fun.

He has 22 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine in five Champions League games, including two hat-tricks away from home.

The 26-year-old is leading our 2025 goalscoring ranking and has only failed to score in three of Madrid’s 13 La Liga matches this term.

He has been huge for Alonso in his first few months at the club and is the main reason Madrid are top of the Spanish league with only one defeat.

Barcelona are hot on their tail, though, trailing by a single point, two points above Villarreal in third and three above Atletico Madrid in fourth.

It’s going to be a tightly contested title race this season, with both El Clasico clubs hopeful of going all the way in the Champions League as well.

