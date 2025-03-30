Kylian Mbappe revealed he regularly speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo about playing for Real Madrid after the Frenchman scored his 33rd goal of the season.

That figure sees him equal the tally set by Ronaldo during his debut Madrid season in 2009-10 and Mbappe said the Portuguese winger has helped him settle in.

“It’s very special, to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“We know what he means for Real Madrid and me, we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, he scored many goals – but we have to win trophies here.

“We’re ready. We’ve been working all year for this moment, and we’re going to give it our all to win every game and every title possible.”

Mbappe is now four goals away from levelling the club record held by Fernando Sanudo (1934-35) and Ivan Zamorano (1992-93).

Mbappe equalled the tally by scoring twice against Leganes but the match against the relegation-threatened side was not as simple as many predicted.

The Frenchman struck from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute but Leganes hit back with two goals to lead at half time.

Jude Bellingham equalised two minutes into the second half before Mbappe scored the winner in the 76th minute.

“It was a difficult game, after the international break it’s always difficult, and we know that what we have to do always is win,” Mbappe said.

The win saw Madrid move level with leaders Barcelona ahead of their Catalan derby against Girona.

Madrid are now six points clear of their city rivals Atletico who drew with Espanyol earlier in the day.

After a slow start, in which he failed to score in his first three league games, Mbappe has found form at Madrid and is now second in the league’s top scorer list.

He trails Robert Lewandowski ahead of Barcelona’s game on Sunday with La Liga one of the closest title races in Europe this season.

Both clubs are also in the Champions League hunt with games coming up against Arsenal and Dortmund, respectively.

Barcelona meanwhile already made a return to league action with a 3-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday but Osasuna have launched an appeal to the Spanish FA claiming defender Inigo Martinez was ineligible to play.

Martinez did not join the Spain squad following a recent knee injury and FIFA rules dictate that a player cannot play for five days if he misses an international call-up through injury.

A club statement read: “Club Atletico Osasuna believes that Inigo Martinez, whose absence from the Spanish national team was due to a medical leave, was not eligible to play in yesterday’s match in accordance with Fifa regulations.

“In light of this, the Navarrese club has decided to file an appeal for improper fielding in defence of his rights, the fairness of the competition, and the equality of all participants.”