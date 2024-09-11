Kylian Mbappe has failed to obtain an order forcing his former club Paris St Germain to pay him 55million euros (£46.5million) in what he claims are unpaid wages and bonuses.

The French league’s Commission Juridique instead ruled the 25-year-old Real Madrid star should enter mediation with his old club on the issue.

The dispute stems back to Mbappe’s contract renewal with PSG in 2022. Club sources say there was an undertaking at that time, reiterated many times thereafter, that if Mbappe should leave on a free transfer he would waive certain financial benefits, such as bonuses, to compensate the club.

Over the course of this summer, Mbappe, who officially joined Real on July 1 after the expiry of his PSG contract, has said he believes the club owed him money and took the case to the commission in the hope of clawing it back.

However, it has now ruled he must come to a settlement through dialogue with the club, with or without the assistance of an independent mediator, which has been viewed by PSG as a victory.

PSG said in a statement: “Paris St Germain is very pleased with today’s two-hour hearing before the commission.

“The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris.

“In the light of the club’s oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris St Germain has been seeking for many months. The commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process.”

Mbappe could refuse to mediate and instead take the matter to an employment tribunal, but that could take many years to resolve.

It was claimed earlier on Wednesday that Mbappe could be playing for Liverpool right now after the Reds ‘agreed a deal’ to sign the Frenchman in 2022.

French newspaper L’Equipe claim that Liverpool sent an offer worth €200m (£169m) for Mbappe with the France international ‘agreeing’ to the move.

However, PSG director at the time Antero Henrique demanded €400m with Liverpool not reaching the world-record amount for the France international.

An unnamed source at PSG denied that version of events. they said: “Liverpool never came with a written offer. And Liverpool were never able to get this money.

“As soon as Mbappe renewed his contract, we agreed that in the event of an interesting offer for the player and the club, a solution would be found.

“After 2022, the only serious offer came from Saudi Arabia and was accepted by the club.”