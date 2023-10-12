Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool hijack a ‘possibility’ as contact confirmed ahead of January ‘action’

Luke Edwards has stated that Liverpool hijacking Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe is a “possibility” as there “has been some contact in the past” and there could “be action in January”.

The potential that Mbappe will move on from Paris Saint-Germain finally looks likely, after interest in him every single transfer window. Indeed, there is an option to extend his contract – which ends in the summer – but he has publicly made PSG aware he won’t be triggering that.

As a result, the Ligue 1 giants tried to move him on in the summer, when they received a world-record bid from Al-Hilal, which Mbappe quickly turned down.

That he was so against a move to Saudi Arabia, but is eager to move on from PSG, suggests a move within Europe might well come to fruition, and Real Madrid have long looked as if they’re in the box seat.

While Edwards feels the striker wants that move, he has detailed the potential that one of Liverpool or Manchester City could pounce as soon as January, with the former having put the wheels in motion for a move previously.

“I think Mbappe has his heart set on this Real Madrid move, but I think there might be a bit of action in January. Premier League clubs have money,” he said on BBC Football Daily.

“If Manchester City decided they wanted to make a move for Mbappe and got encouragement from Mbappe’s camp, I could see Manchester City going in for him.

“There have been vague rumours of Liverpool being interested as well. There has been some contact between clubs via intermediaries in the past. I think there might just be a bit of action in January. I don’t know where he would rather go.”

Indeed, Edwards feels that though Real might be in the box seat, either of the other sides might be able to push their way into the lead.

“Yeah, the likes of Man City and Liverpool, maybe they will come in for him in January. I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility for sure to hijack that deal, but all signposts point to him going to Real Madrid,” Edwards said.

Mbappe has already rejected one massive move, and if he does have his heart set on Real, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he rejected the advances of either of the Premier League giant in order to go there.

