Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe “looked scared” before taking a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League, according to Guti.

Mbappe was pocketed by young right-back Conor Bradley as Liverpool earned a deserved 2-0 victory at home to the European champions.

Madrid were missing several key players, including Vinicius Junior, but they were undoubtedly second best to Arne Slot’s side and had zero excuses.

Jude Bellingham had a night to forget but it was Mbappe’s performance that dominated the Thursday morning newspapers in Spain.

The France captain was rightly criticised as his slow start in a Real Madrid shirt continued.

Not only did he fail to get the better of Bradley, but he had a penalty saved by in-form Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

While preparing to take the spot-kick, Mbappe “looked scared”, says former Madrid playmaker Guti.

“I think Mbappe has not been up to par, obviously. That’s the reality,” Guti said.

“We would all like to know what is happening to Mbappe. He looks lacking in confidence – shy.

“Moments before taking the penalty [against Liverpool], he looked scared. In that sense, he is certainly not happy with his performance and wants something more.

“Mbappe has now joined another team where he will surely have to compete with great players to be the best, and all that costs. And the Real Madrid shirt costs – and that is normal.

“It is difficult to think that a player can adapt so quickly and so soon to a club like Real Madrid, where it is very difficult to play.”

Liverpool are back in action at home to Manchester City on Sunday, while Los Blancos host Getafe.

Excluding two early draws and the 4-0 defeat to Barcelona, Madrid’s La Liga form has been fine. It is in the Champions League they are struggling, which is weird.

Their inevitability should get them through to the next round but they might have to qualify via a play-off.

The holders are currently 24th in the standings after winning two and losing three of their opening five fixtures.

Mbappe’s former club Paris Saint-Germain are also down there, sitting a place below Madrid with four points.

Madrid could get the last laugh over Liverpool as they chase Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England right-back is out of contract at the end of the season alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have reportedly made contact with Liverpool over the signing of Alexander-Arnold, even though they don’t have to.

They have done so out of ‘respect’ to their counterparts, talkSPORT has claimed.

