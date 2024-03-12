Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has explained why he has opted to limit Kylian Mbappe’s involvement in Ligue Un matches in recent weeks.

Mbappe is due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it is being widely reported that he is going to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The World Cup winner has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City in recent months but Real Madrid have always been his most likely next destination and it is now only a matter of time before this blockbuster transfer is officially announced.

Since it emerged that Mbappe is Real Madrid-bound, his game time for PSG in Ligue Un in recent weeks. He was limited to a 17-minute cameo appearance in the 2-2 draw against Reims over the weekend so he has now not played the full 90 minutes in five consecutive league games.

In response to PSG’s recent use of Mbappe, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Many of you are asking me recently why Luis Enrique decided to sub Kylian Mbappé, and whether it had anything to do with Real Madrid.” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The answer is that, from what I’m told, the president of the club didn’t tell Luis Enrique to sub the player or that ‘we don’t want him to play.’ That is not the message coming directly from the club.

“Luis Enrique himself, as he’s also confirmed in public, wants to try other things. Something new and different, especially in Ligue Un.”

PSG boss Enrique has now revealed that he has “control the game time for very explosive players” like Mbappe.

“We study every little detail for the players individually. All matches are important, like tomorrow’s matches or in the Champions League. Ousmane has no problem, he is available to the coach,” Enrique told reporters.

“We have to control the time game for very explosive players like Dembele or Mbappe. They have incredible speed which involves risks. It involves making them play more or less minutes.”

He added: “Since I arrived, since my first meeting with Luis Campos and since I knew the president (Nasser Al-Khelaïfi), I have always felt total confidence, support.

“The project is a bit new for the club, different from previous coaches, with a lot of young players. The idea is to see that our supporters follow us and think that we play well.

“I have a good time in personal terms, as a coach and that’s how it is that we must carry out a football project.”

Real Madrid ‘warning’

La Liga leaders Real Madrid may not be able to call upon Mbappe towards the end of pre-season as it has emerged that Thierry Henry would like him to represent France at this summer’s Olympic Games.

According to a report from French outlet La Parisien (via Forbes), Real Madrid have been sent a ‘warning’ about Mbappe and the tournament.

They explain: ‘It now remains to be seen if Mbappe would take the same stance with Madrid and not force his presence at the Games, plus whether the 14-time Champions League winners’ president Florentino Perez would put his foot down or let Mbappe play in the U-23 football tournament there.

‘After all, Madrid is expected to head on a preseason friendly tour of the United States at around the same time, and there will be no better place to show Mbappe off as a marquee signing while there could also be increased marketing opportunities.

‘As Le Parisien explains, though, Henry has made it clear he wants Mbappe in his squad to try and win the gold medal, in addition to the forward’s fellow Russia 2018 World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud as a trio of stars that is allowed to be over the specified age.

‘A club versus country row could be brewing before Mbappe has even had the chance to pull on Madrid’s iconic white shirt.’