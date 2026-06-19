Kylian Mbappe’s ‘dream’ signing for Real Madrid revealed – not Enzo Fernandez or Julian Alvarez

As Real Madrid continue to be linked with Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, a report has revealed that Kylian Mbappe’s ‘dream’ signing for Los Blancos is Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Real Madrid have already agreed four major deals in the summer transfer window, as new manager Jose Mourinho embarks on his second spell in charge at Estadio Bernabeu.

Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva have already been confirmed as new Madrid players, with Los Blancos also having a deal in place with Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries, too.

Madrid are not done, with club president Florentino Perez pushing to make more major signings this summer.

Los Blancos have endured two successive seasons without a major trophy.

Madrid have seen Barcelona win LaLiga for the past two campaigns and Paris Saint-Germain clinch the Champions League for the last two seasons.

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The Spanish and European giants are determined to enhance the quality of their squad for next season.

Madrid are keen on signing Enzo Fernandez, with the Chelsea midfielder willing to move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have already had a bid of €150million (£130m) for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez turned down.

Michael Olise is another ‘Galactico’ that Madrid are pursuing, although Bayern Munich do not want to sell the France international winger.

Olise has been one of the best players in the world since his move to Bayern from Crystal Palace in 2024.

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The 24-year-old, who is a right-winger by trade, has scored 42 goals and given 54 assists in 107 matches in all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe wants Real Madrid to sign Michael Olise

Olise is playing with Mbappe for France at the 2026 World Cup, and, according to El Debate, the Madrid striker would love to play with his compatriot at Estadio Bernabeu, too.

The Spanish publication has claimed that Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning a ‘revolution’ this summer and wants Olise to be part of that.

The report has stated: ‘He’s working to build another great Real Madrid.

‘And he knows that the dream of the Madrid faithful is his own, and it’s also Mbappe’s dream: Michael Olise.

‘Bayern Munich warns with disdain and concern that they shouldn’t go near their star player; they won’t sell him for even 200 million.’

El Debate has further reported: ‘Mbappe praises Olise and emphasises his talent for creating chances and the understanding between them.

‘Michael carries the ball, watches, warns, and Mbappe unleashes his swift, sprinting stride, paving the way for Olise to deliver the ball on his lethal run.

‘The president and all of Real Madrid want to see this scenario unfold at Mourinho’s Real Madrid.

‘And the only way to achieve this is to pay an astronomical sum: 200 million plus 40 million in bonuses’.

Bayern Munich want new contract for Michael Olise

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Bayern are planning to hand Olise a new contract.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Bayern want to nearly double Michael Olise’s wages in Munich as part of a deal to keep him at the club until 2031.

“You’ve heard the saying, if in trouble, make it double.

“The trouble is from Real Madrid – they really want him, and they’re fully aware of just how good he was in the Bundesliga this season.

“He was the player of the year in Germany and has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since his €50m move from Crystal Palace.

“It wasn’t a €100m deal like Harry Kane’s, which is why his salary isn’t up to par with the likes of the Englishman or Jamal Musiala.

“He’s right in the middle of the squad’s earners, so about €15m.

“Now, of course, he’s one of the most important players in the first XI, so he deserves more money.

“That’s why FC Bayern are prepared to give Michael Olise more money, and their argument is that if they’re prepared to offer more money, perhaps the France international can give them a few more years on the contract.

“In Germany, you can make a deal up to five years long, so the idea would be a contract until 2031.

“With that in mind, he can get closer to the top earners at Bayern Munich at around €25m a year.”

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