Mbappe ‘not at all happy’ with Ancelotti tactics at Real Madrid; French fans ‘don’t like him anymore’

France superstar Kylian Mbappe is ‘not happy at all’ with Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics at Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The France international moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window after his contract at the Parc des Princes expired.

Mbappe has not managed to find his best form since joining Los Blancos despite scoring eight goals in 15 matches for Ancelotti’s side in all competitions.

The Real Madrid striker was a shock omission from the France squad for their upcoming Nations League matches with Deschamps describing it as a “one-off” following discussions with Mbappe.

He has been deployed centrally under Ancelotti but Mbappe is frustrated that the Real Madrid squad is not ‘playing for him’ like his team-mates did at PSG.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo insists that the 25-year-old is ‘not at all happy’ that Ancelotti is failing to get the best out of him.

The report claims:

‘Mbappé is not happy with the football that this Real Madrid is playing. What’s more, he is not at all happy and content with Carlo Ancelotti ‘s tactical system. ‘This is what the former PSG player has acknowledged to his close friends. He is used to how he played in Paris where he was the point of reference and everyone played for him, something that does not happen in this Real Madrid.’

When asked if Mbappe had now become a problem for the French national team, ex-France midfielder Emmanuel Petit told talkSPORT: “Yes.

“I think this is the next episode of a long story that started almost 16 months ago with Paris-Saint Germain and the national team.

“With Euro 2024, he was not good at all. The communication is bad, really bad. He’s been amazing in terms of communication for years. Now, it’s not the same anymore.

“The feeling of the French fans is really bad when you talk about Kylian Mbappe, because they don’t like him anymore. That’s why he’s under so much pressure in France but as well in Madrid.”

But Petit doesn’t think he is the “main problem” at Real Madrid, he added: “Everybody is focusing on Kylian Mbappe at the moment.

“For me, the main problem at Madrid is not Kylian Mbappe, it’s the midfield players. [Luka] Modric is not the same player anymore at his age and [Toni] Kroos is not playing anymore.

“When you are Real Madrid, you want the best players in the best positions. Kroos and Modric have been marvellous for years. I know it’s hard to replace them, it’s hard to find the same profile, but you have players actually that can fill up the role.

“For me, this is the problem for [Carlo] Ancelotti.”