Real Madrid star Mbappe can ‘do more’ after dream start to Champions League campaign

Real Madrid’s charge towards a 16th Champions League triumph got off to a flying start on Tuesday night as they beat German side Stuttgart in a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The game was summer signing Kylian Mbappe’s European debut for the club having joined on a free after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe opened the scoring, with Antonio Rudiger and Endrick also netting.

Although Mbappe has scored three times now for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he admits he still has room to improve on his performances.

“I can do more”, said Mbappe.

“I know I’m going to do more. Every game I feel better and now I’m scoring goals. I’m happy here.”

Mbappe’s goal was his 49th in the competition, bringing himself one goal closer to entering the Champions League’s top 10 all-time scorers, with Filipe Inzaghi on half a century.

The Frenchman’s fellow striker Endrick was also brought to the club in the summer from Brazilian side Palmeiras, and his strike from range saw him score his first in the Champions League.

At just 18-years-old, expectations on Endrick are quite different in comparison to how Mbappe is viewed, who was almost signed as the final piece in the Real Madrid puzzle, having been linked to the club since the of 13.

On Endrick, Mbappe said: “He scored his goal and got away from the players. He’s very young. He’s 18. He gets his playing time and he scores his goals.”

Endrick’s strike showed the youngsters confidence, opting to shoot from distance while he had both Mbappe and Vinicius Jr up in support.

As for Mbappe, he has completed quite the trio up top with Vinicius and Rodrygo, and although rumours of tensions in the camp along with Jude Bellingham, the Englishman dismissed any hint of a fallout in the aftermath of Real’s opening night win.

Bellingham said: “I read a lot on social media that Rodrygo is missing or that I’m missing in the four. They try to create a negative situation. Kylian has arrived, I have a great relationship with Rodrygo and the feeling we have is that we’ve been together for a long time.

“We’re all good friends off the pitch and we enjoy playing. Today [Tuesday] we exemplified that on the pitch.”

Los Blancos host Espanyol and Alaves at home in their next two La Liga fixtures, before travelling across the city to face Atletico Madrid before the end of the month.