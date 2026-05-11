Kylian Mbappe given three-club list to join after Real Madrid exit – Liverpool and Arsenal two of them

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe should move to Liverpool or Manchester City in the summer transfer window, according to a French presenter, while Emmanuel Petit believes that Arsenal could be an option for the superstar if Mikel Arteta’s side win the Champions League this season.

Mbappe is one of the world’s biggest players and a true superstar, but his time at Madrid is not going according to plan.

While Mbappe has scored goals for fun, Real Madrid are staring at a second successive season without a major trophy.

The France international striker was criticised for going on a break while recovering from the injury he suffered against Real Betis last month.

Mbappe did not feature against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday due to fitness issues.

French radio and TV presenter Cyril Hanouna believes that the 27-year-old France international would be better off at Liverpool or Man City, as he alluded to the striker falling out with the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy before moving to Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

READ: Jose Mourinho holds Kylian Mbappe ‘conversations’ with Florentino Perez and makes Real Madrid ‘demand’

Hanouna said on Fun Radio, as relayed by Le10Sport: “Nasser is a boss.

“When you’re involved in football, you don’t go and cross Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

“He’s the boss of world football. I think that was his biggest mistake. Frankly, it was his biggest mistake.

“You know what? If he went to City, he’d be better. He’d be better at City, he’d be better at Liverpool.

“Real Madrid, when things start off badly, it’s like a love affair.”

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe, who has scored 85 goals and given 11 assists in 100 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far in his career.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said on Transfer Insider podcast: “I’m sure they would love the chance to try and Kylian Mbappe, undoubtedly one of the world’s best players.

“Obviously, there’s been a bit of furore around Mbappe because he’s had a bit of an up and down season and there’s a lot going on at Real Madrid right now.

“He would be a dream signing for the Premier League because he’s still the biggest star probably in football right now. It would be great to see him in the Premier League.

“It would be a huge financial outlay as well for any club if they were looking to sign Mbappe. Transfer fee, wages all included, there’s only a certain few clubs who could afford that.

“If the door does open for Mbappe, you would expect all the Premier League big-guns to try and lure him away because that opportunity to sign a player like Mbappe doesn’t come around too often.”

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Former France international midfielder Emmanuel Petit recently said that Arsenal could be a potential destination for Mbappe should the Gunners win the Champions League this season.

The London Evening Standard has quoted Petit as saying about Arsenal and Mbappe: “Arsenal would love Kylian Mbappe and he’d be perfect on their left wing.

“The only reason I think Mbappe will stay at Real Madrid is because if he leaves without winning a trophy it would make his move a failure.

“Mbappe has a huge ego so he will probably want to stay and to prove the opposite. I’m pretty sure about that.

“I don’t see him leaving Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, unless the decision is made for him.”

Petit added: “The only way he leaves is if Florentino Perez cracks under the pressure. [Millions of] fans have signed to say they want him to leave the club. That could be the end for Mbappe because Florentino Perez is a political guy.

“If Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time then it would change the course of their history and send a strong message in the transfer market.”

The Arsenal legend continued: “It’s getting to the point that a decision has to be made from Florentino Perez. The petition of ten million Madrid fans that want Mbappe to leave, I have never seen that before.

“If I were Florentino Perez, to be honest with you, I would make a huge turnover in the dressing room next transfer window, definitely.

“I would ask myself this simple question: ‘Who is going to be the star of the team next season? I bought Kylian Mbappe and in the last two years we have had so many troubles on and off the pitch since then.’

“You can see that the egos of the players are becoming the biggest issue in this club.

“They are becoming impossible to manage. When you are the manager of Real Madrid, you don’t come with a vision, you come as a manager. You manage the egos in the dressing room.

“This is how it works at Madrid. And the fight is, the last two managers, Xavi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, have been struggling to manage the egos because those stars are more important than the manager, and they are fighting you.”

Kylian Mbappe will not leave Real Madrid

An online petition, ‘Mbappe Out’ has received over 73million signatures, although it is unlikely that all of those who want the striker to leave Madrid are fans of the club.

Mbappe, though, is unlikely to leave Madrid, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano saying that Los Blancos will not sell their prized asset anytime soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last week: “Guys, I would not exaggerate with this.

“For sure, it’s not the best moment between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. That’s a reality.

“It’s not the best moment, obviously, to see a player like Kylian Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that is showing probably the moment, but at the same time, let’s not exaggerate.

“Let’s not say that the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken.

“Let’s not say that between Mbappe and Real Madrid is over.

“Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering Mbappe exit in the summer.

“There is nothing about. Nothing at all.

“It’s a complicated moment for Real Madrid, but it’s not only Mbappe.

“There are many complicated situations at Real Madrid.”

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