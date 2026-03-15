Man City rocked as ‘good news’ emerges from Real Madrid about Kylian Mbappe

After losing further ground in the Premier League title race to Arsenal this weekend, Manchester City have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to overhaul a three-goal deficit to Real Madrid.

Man City played out a 1-1 draw with West Ham United away from home at London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side’s failure to win against West Ham came after Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Man City are now nine points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played one more match than the Cityzens.

Unless Arsenal suffer a dramatic collapse in the final weeks of the Premier League season, Man City’s chances of winning the title are gone.

Man City are also one foot out of the Champions League, following the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

READ: Arsenal ‘handed’ Premier League title by Everton ‘fraud’ after Gunners avoid VAR ‘travesty’

Madrid eased past Man City 3-0 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their last-16 tie, with Federico Valverde scoring a first-half hat-trick.

It could have been even worse for Man City had Vinicius Junior been able to score from the penalty spot in the second period.

Madrid’s victory over Man City came despite Alvaro Arbeloa’s side missing a number of their star players, including Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has missed Madrid’s last five matches with a knee injury, but Marca has revealed that the France international striker is training normally.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, which has close ties with the club’s hierarchy, made the revelation about Mbappe ahead of the second leg against Man City next week.

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Man City and Madrid will lock horns with each other at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League next Tuesday evening.

Marca wrote on Sunday: ‘Good news from Valdebebas. Mbappe and Carreras are confirmed for the trip to Manchester, although their participation in the second leg against City is another matter.

‘Monday’s training session at the Etihad will shed more light on the roles of both players, which seem more relevant to the striker’s future.

‘He feels good, although it’s likely he’ll start the match on the bench.

‘Mbappe trained normally with the group in Sunday’s session at Valdebebas, without any setbacks or discomfort.

‘Barring any surprises, he will travel, awaiting a decision along with Arbeloa regarding his role in the Champions League round of 16 second leg, in which Real Madrid will defend their three-goal advantage (all three goals scored by Valverde) against Manchester City, a lead they secured last Wednesday at the Bernabeu.’

Mbappe is one of the best strikers in the world and has been in fine form this season.

The 27-year-old France international has found the back of the net 38 times and has given six assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Madrid so far this season.

Even though Mbappe is very unlikely to start against Man City at the Etihad Stadium, even being an option on the bench would be a worrying sight for Guardiola.

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