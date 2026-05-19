Furious Kylian Mbappe blames Real Madrid team-mate for ‘villain’ status – report

The tension in the Real Madrid dressing room continues to rise, with Kylian Mbappe now taking aim at Vinicius Junior, according to a presenter.

Mbappe has scored 41 goals in 43 games for Real Madrid this season, but that has not stopped him from incurring the wrath of the club’s fans. It began in early May, when the striker had a heated argument with one of Alvaro Arbeloa’s coaches in training.

Mbappe then went on holiday to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury, whereas supporters felt he should have remained in the Spanish capital to help fire up his team-mates for the game against Espanyol on May 3.

These issues prompted Madrid fans to create an ‘Mbappe Out’ petition, which subsequently gained over 70 million signatures.

The France captain returned to the side by coming off the bench against Real Oviedo on Thursday, but he was booed by the Bernabeu crowd. After the match, Mbappe said he was ‘100 per cent fit’ to start and complained about Arbeloa making him ‘fourth-choice striker’.

Spanish reporter Josep Pedrerol (as cited by Defensa Central) has shockingly claimed that Mbappe ‘believes Vinicius’ camp are making him out to be a villain’.

READ: Liverpool most likely of Big Six clubs to sign ‘fourth-choice’ Mbappe

“The other day I was told a bit about why Kylian Mbappe is so angry,” he said. “He snapped the other day… He’s very angry and is sending messages saying that he says things to people’s faces and others don’t.

“He also says that goals are what’s important, which is a message that Florentino Perez also conveyed the other day.

“Since the feeling is that Vinicius and Mbappe can’t be together, Mbappe’s camp thinks that Vinicius’s camp is trying to make Mbappe out to be the bad guy.

“The relationship between the players isn’t the best, but there’s this competition about whether only one of the two can stay, and who it will be.

“Mbappe feels alone in the locker room. He hasn’t lobbied, he hasn’t built a team… He goes to training, trains, and then leaves.

Mbappe blames Vinicius for Alonso sacking – presenter

“It’s true that he feels Vinicius was the one who got rid of Xabi Alonso. Not so much because of the look on his face, but because he said, ‘I’m leaving,’ which for many in the locker room meant, ‘Either he leaves, or I leave.’

“Mbappe and others in the locker room believe that Vinicius was the one who got rid of Xabi Alonso and that the team went downhill because Arbeloa is a worse coach than Xabi Alonso.”

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Monday that Madrid chiefs are increasingly concerned Mbappe and Vinicius are not suited to play alongside one another.

Madrid officials are also worried about the disruption in the dressing room, as Mbappe has distanced himself from several of his team-mates.

Those beneath Perez are supposedly not ruling out selling one of Mbappe or Vinicius in the future. However, it is hard to see Perez allowing any such exit, as he wants the best players in the world to represent Madrid.

Spanish outlet AS reported recently that Mbappe is not ‘untouchable’ at the Bernabeu. The goalscorer has been warned he could follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos and be pushed out of the club if he does not become a positive influence on the squad.

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