Kylian Mbappe had already won 17 trophies and scored 329 career goals before making his predestined move to Real Madrid. And he has started well enough with the best debut season in Los Blancos history.

Not included among these are Mbappe being named Real Madrid’s Healthiest Player of the 2024/25 season by Sanitas Dental.

Here are the Frenchman’s most ridiculous career statistics so far, as of September 17, 2025.

* Kylian Mbappe has scored 385 and assisted 166 goals in 517 career appearances for club and country, winning 18 trophies.

* Mbappe has scored 22 career hat-tricks across eight different competitions (Coupe de la Ligue, Ligue Un, La Liga, Champions League, Coupe de France, World Cup qualifying, World Cup and Euros qualifying) against Rennes, FC Metz (x2), Lyon (x2, one was four goals), Guingamp, Monaco, Club Brugge, Barcelona (x2), Clermont Foot, Vannes, Lille, US Pays de Cassel (five goals), Stade Reims, US Revel, Montpellier, Real Valladolid, Manchester City, Kazakhstan (four goals), Argentina and Gibraltar.

* Mbappe has scored the most goals of any Real Madrid player in their debut season, netting 43 in 2024/25 to beat the previous mark set by Ivan Zamorano (37 in 1992/93).

* Mbappe has scored the most goals of any French player in a top-flight league season in England, Spain, Germany or Italy, with his 31 goals for Real Madrid in 2024/25 beating Thierry Henry’s 30 for Arsenal in 2003/04.

* Mbappe ranks 7th for all-time French top-flight goals (191) but is a distant first for Ligue Un goals scored in the 21st century.

* Mbappe was Ligue Un top scorer in a record six consecutive seasons, a record for the competition.

* By winning the Pichichi Trophy in his first Real Madrid campaign, Mbappe became the first player in history to finish as top scorer in one of Europe’s top five leagues in seven successive seasons.

* Mbappe also won the European Golden Shoe in his first Real Madrid campaign.

* Mbappe was the first player to finish as top scorer and assist provider in the same Ligue Un season (2021/22).

* Mbappe is the only player to win the Ligue Un Player of the Year award in five consecutive seasons. He was also the first player to win it in three and four consecutive seasons. No other player has won it more than three times overall.

* Only five players in Champions League and European Cup history have scored more goals in the competition than Mbappe (57), and of those just Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have a better goals-per-game record than the Frenchman’s 0.65.

* Mbappe has scored more Champions League or European Cup goals than Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thierry Henry, Alfredo Di Stefano, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eusebio, Mo Salah, Didier Drogba, Neymar, Alessandro Del Piero, Sergio Aguero, Ferenc Puskas, Gerd Muller, Samuel Eto’o, Wayne Rooney, David Trezeguet, Ryan Giggs, Luis Suarez and Romario, among many others.

* Mbappe was once the youngest player to score 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 Champions League goals, most of which have since been beaten by the equally ridiculous Erling Haaland.

* Mbappe was the third youngest player to score 50 Champions League goals, behind only Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

* Only Erling Haaland (49 games), Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Lionel Messi (66) and Robert Lewandowski (77) scored their first 50 Champions League goals in fewer games than Mbappe (79).

* Mbappe is one of only three players to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona, and the first to score four goals against the Catalans in a single Champions League campaign.

* Mbappe is the only player to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie against Manchester City twice.

* Mbappe is Paris Saint-Germain’s record goalscorer in all competitions, despite being 25 and spending only six years there. He scored 256 goals in 308 appearances.

* Only five players have ever scored more Champions League knockout stage goals than Mbappe (24), who has more than Andriy Shevchenko, Raul, Neymar, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and any Liverpool player.

* Mbappe is the youngest player in Champions League history to score in both legs of a quarter-final, and to score at all in a semi-final, with those goals coming for Monaco in 2017. His first six Champions League career goals were all in the knockout stages.

* Mbappe is the youngest Champions League goalscorer for two clubs, which is ridiculous the more you think about it. He was quite inevitably the first teenager in history to score a Champions League goal for two different clubs.

* Mbappe is the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history.

* Mbappe has already scored away at Camp Nou, the Bernabeu, Old Trafford, Anfield, the Etihad, the Allianz Arena, the Juventus Stadium, Signal Iduna Park and Celtic Park.

* Only six of the 28 teams Mbappe has played in Europe have prevented him from ever scoring. He has faced Lille, Bayer Leverkusen, Spurs and Brest just once, making CSKA Moscow and Napoli the only teams to come up against Mbappe twice in Europe without conceding to him.

* Mbappe has played 17 games against English clubs, scoring ten goals and assisting three against Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle.

* Mbappe has scored more goals (15) against Montpellier than any other club, in 15 games. In the Champions League he has scored most of his goals against Manchester City (seven), followed by Barcelona (six).

* Mbappe was the most expensive teenager in football history and remains the second-most expensive player ever after his £166m move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

* Mbappe has scored most of his goals for Thomas Tuchel, bagging 83 goals in 98 games during the German’s reign at PSG.

* At international level, only Olivier Giroud (57 in 137) has scored more goals for the French national team than Mbappe (52 in 92), and only Just Fontaine has scored more goals for France at the World Cup. He is also the youngest French player to score at a World Cup.

* Only five players have scored more World Cup goals than the 24-year-old Mbappe (12): Lionel Messi, Just Fontaine (both 13), Gerd Muller (14), Ronaldo (15) and Miroslav Klose (16).

* Only five players have ever scored more goals in a single World Cup tournament than Mbappe’s eight in 2022: Gerd Muller (10 in 1970), Eusebio (9 in 1966), Just Fontaine (13 in 1958), Sandor Kocsis (11 in 1954) and Ademir (9 in 1950).

* No player has scored more World Cup knockout goals (last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final) than Mbappe, who is level with Ronaldo on eight.

* Mbappe was the first player to score eight, nine, 10, 11 and 12 World Cup goals before their 24th birthday.

* Mbappe was the second teenager to score twice in a World Cup game and the second teenager to score in a World Cup final; Pele was first to do both.

* Mbappe is only the second player to score a World Cup final hat-trick, after Geoff Hurst in 1966.

* Mbappe is only the second player to score in consecutive World Cup final matches, after Vava in 1958 and 1962.

* Only four players have been top scorer at a World Cup tournament at a younger age than Mbappe (8 goals) in 2022: James Rodriguez was 23 in 2014 (6), Thomas Muller was 20 in 2010 (5), Mario Kempes was 23 in 1978 (6) and Florian Albert was 20 in 1962 (4).

* Mbappe is the top scorer in World Cup final matches with four goals in 2018 and 2022.

* Mbappe is the only player to score a competitive hat-trick for France in Mbappe’s lifetime. Before his four goals against Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier in November 2021, three against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final and treble in a November 2023 shellacking of Gibraltar, the previous hat-trick for Les Bleus outside of friendlies was in 1985, by Dominique Rocheteau.

Ridiculous statistics: Sergio Aguero | Harry Kane