Kylian Mbappe: Sensational claim made that PSG star will snub Real Madrid on one condition

Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe could still see his future at Paris Saint-Germain if they win the Champions League, according to a former manager of the French club.

Widespread reports have claimed that Mbappe will leave PSG on a free transfer in the summer and move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe to make a U-turn on his future?

There were reports that Mbappe could be tempted by the lure of the Premier League but ultimately claims from respected sources have always remained consistent that he will move to Real Madrid.

However, PSG boss Luis Enrique fueled rumours that Mbappe’s future isn’t quite sorted by insisting that he was still hoping for the Frenchman to stay.

When asked if Mbappe’s final chance to play in Le Classique – a match against PSG’s arch-rivals Marseille – on March 31 would influence his starting line-up, Enrique replied: “Why will it be his final derby?

“Me, I’ve always remained hopeful that Kylian could change his mind — he hasn’t said anything for now. He could change his mind.

“Imagine if we win four trophies this season and Kylian Mbappé decides at the last minute that he wants to stay in Paris. Why not, we will see.”

And former PSG manager Luis Fernandez reckons there could still be a potential twist in the Mbappe transfer saga if the French club can win the Champions League.

When asked if he expects Mbappe to join Real Madrid, Fernandez told Sport: “No. The season is not over and there has been no official confirmation. It’s like with coaches, the only one who has said he is staying is Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and the one who has said he is leaving is [Jurgen] Klopp.

“Xavi is unknown, although I would like him to continue. From Mbappe, we have to wait. They’ll say it. For now, what I can say is that he has been at PSG for seven years playing wonderfully, with a great attitude. Let’s see what happens. PSG will win the League and are in the Cup final. If they win the Champions League… I don’t rule anything out.”

Kylian Mbappe: I am not going to hide against Barcelona

PSG play Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash and Mbappe insists he is “not going to hide” against the Catalan giants.

“It is the time [of the season] for great players,” Mbappe told Telefoot. “I am ready and, as always, I am not going to hide.

“Every year, this period is a turning point in the season. By the end of April, we will have an indication of the type of campaign we are likely to have.

“Seeing the dynamic the team is in, I am sure that we will give everything. From there, it’s in God’s hands.”