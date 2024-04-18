According to reports in Spain, Kylian Mbappe was involved in a ’60-person fight’ between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

After being beaten 3-2 at home in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, PSG beat 10-man Barcelona 4-1 at the Nou Camp on Tuesday evening to advance in the competition.

Post-Barcelona vs PSG ‘fight’

Ex-Leeds United star Raphinha fired Barcelona in front early on but Ronald Araujo getting sent off after 29 minutes saw the game turn on its head.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha saw PSG go ahead on the night before a brace from Mbappe helped Luis Enrique’s side reach the Champions League semi-finals by beating Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate.

This is expected to be Mbappe’s last season at PSG as he is likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Despite this, Mbappe was at the centre of huge PSG celebrations on Tuesday night and a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reveals the two teams clashed after the final whistle.

Mbappe reportedly entered the tunnel ‘celebrating in a very vindictive way’. According to the report, Mbappe is ‘fluent in Spanish’ and Barcelona’s players heard him shout in Spanish: “This is football and it is on the field where we have to talk.”

This ‘bothered’ multiple Barcelona players, who reportedly ‘went after’ Mbappe. The report adds: ‘There a pileup formed in which there were insults, shouts and shoving.

‘Between players, coaching staff, and assistance and security personnel, a crowd of more than sixty people formed. Luckily, there were no attacks or physical damages to regret, beyond those scenes of tension in which the members of both teams got into a fight.’

READ MORE: PSG benefit from silly Barcelona duo as Mbappe makes Champions League anonymity irrelevant



Mbappe ‘provoked’ Barcelona supporters…

The report also points out that before this incident, Mbappe ‘made a gesture of inconsideration towards the Barcelona fans who were still present in the stands’.

The report explains: ‘After a couple of “on and goes” (let’s go in French), Mbappé made a fuss while looking at the area where the Barcelona fans closest to his position were, provoking the reaction of those who had not yet left the stadium.

‘Just after the controversial gesture, Mbappe hugged President Nasser Al-Khelaifi before heading to the locker room to continue the PSG celebration.’

READ MORE: Mbappe hits 20-goal mark for 2024 to see him streak ahead in top scorers list



After PSG’s win over Barcelona, Enrique said that are “waiting” for Mbappe to “speak about his future” but he was their “indisputable leader” at the Nou Camp.

“Let’s wait for Mr Kylian to speak about his future. When Mbappe and PSG will speak in public, we will see. It’s like a process. Until Mbappe goes and speaks in public, I’m just here waiting and staying silent,” Mbappe told reporters.

Regarding Mbappe’s performance against Barcelona, Enrique added: “Mbappe was today the indisputable leader of the team in this aspect of the game which does not allow us to rest.

“The pressing carried out by the whole team, by Kylian, by Ousmane Dembele or by Bradley Barcola meant that we pressed as a five. When Mbappe leads by example, the team is much stronger. Hats off!

“It was what we all wanted. It’s proof that he can lead by example, and when Kylian does that, we are much better.”