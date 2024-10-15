The Swedish judiciary has issued a statement – without naming Kylian Mbappe – confirming it has opened an investigation concerning an alleged rape at a hotel where the Real Madrid star stayed last week.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer transfer window and has scored seven goals in 11 matches for his new club.

His relationship with PSG was very fractured by the time he left. After he told the club he wanted to leave on a free in 2025 last summer, they tried to sell him.

The France captain stayed for the 2023/24 season but is preparing for a hearing over unpaid wages he is disputedly owed.

Mbappe claims he is owed €55million (£45million) by the French champions.

The dispute stems back to the player’s contract renewal two years ago. Club sources say there was an undertaking at that time, reiterated many times thereafter, that if he should leave on a free transfer he would waive certain financial benefits, such as bonuses, to compensate the club.

Mbappe believes PSG are now in cahoots with the Swedish police, planting ‘fake news’ ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.

Responding to RMC Sport on social media, the 25-year-old posted: ‘Fake news!!!!

‘It has become so predictable. The day before the hearing as if by chance, right?’

MORE ON KYLIAN MBAPPE FROM F365

👉 Viktor Gyokeres looks untouchable at top of 2024 top scorers chart

👉 The ridiculous records of new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

The allegations in which Mbappe was responding to are of the utmost seriousness.

Swedish media reported on Monday that police are investigating a suspected rape that allegedly took place in the same hotel Mbappe and his entourage stayed at in Stockholm last week.

The report does not suggest that Mbappe was involved or even knew about the alleged crime but believes the story was the work of PSG.

Reports coming out of France on Tuesday morning revealed that the Swedish judiciary issued a statement confirming that it had opened a preliminary investigation after a rape complaint was filed.

Perhaps significantly, Mbappe’s name is not mentioned, despite being ‘targeted’, according to two Swedish newspapers.

“After media reports of an alleged rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a rape complaint has been received by the police,” the statement said.

“According to the report, the incident took place on October 10, 2024 at a hotel in central Stockholm. The preliminary investigation is being led by lead prosecutor Marina Chirakova. The prosecutor is not available to the media and cannot provide further information at this time. When more information is available, a new press release will be sent.”

The report adds:

The Swedish justice system is breaking its silence. The prosecutor’s office issued a statement on Tuesday the day after information appeared in the Swedish press that an investigation had been opened for rape and sexual assault in the hotel where Kylian Mbappe and his relatives stayed last week. On Monday, the Expressen newspaper explained that the striker of the France team was the person targeted and presented as “reasonably suspicious”, the lowest degree of suspicion provided for by Swedish legislation. This Tuesday morning, Aftonbladet also assures that the 2018 world champion is also the person targeted. In the evening, the newspaper Expressen went further by assuring that the investigation concerned Mbappe. This Tuesday morning, Aftonbladet publishes a new article in which it claims that the world champion is the player targeted by the investigation. Accusations that his entourage firmly denies.

“Today, a new slanderous rumour begins to ignite the web from the Swedish media Aftonbladet,” he said in a statement sent to AFP.

“These accusations are completely false and irresponsible, and their spread is unacceptable.

“In order to put an end to this methodical destruction of his image, all necessary legal actions will be taken to restore the truth and prosecute any person or media outlet involved in the moral harassment and defamatory treatment that Kylian Mbappe is repeatedly subjected to.”