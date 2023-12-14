Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal? Transfer expert refuses to rule Gunners, Liverpool out of transfer race

Liverpool and Arsenal should not be ruled out of the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season, according to a journalist.

Mbappe is out of contract next summer and is expected to leave the French champions on a free transfer.

He has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for several years but the Spanish giants have recently distanced themselves from making the signing.

It was pretty toxic between the player and PSG in the summer after Mbappe told the club’s hierarchy he did not intend to trigger the one-year extension in his contract.

Left out of PSG’s pre-season tour of Asia, the France captain was put up for sale but a move failed to come to fruition.

After failing to sell the 24-year-old, Luis Enrique welcomed him back into the first-team set-up for the 2023/24 campaign.

The relationship seems to be in a good place right now and it would not be too surprising to see Mbappe pen a new deal at the Parc des Princes, even after all of the drama.

Transfer expert David Ornstein says predicting where Mbappe will be playing his football next season is “guesswork”.

During a Q&A for The Athletic, he said: “To be honest this is guesswork but Real Madrid seem on to a good thing without Mbappe, most Premier League clubs are unable to finance such a deal and PSG are finally trying to build a proper team based largely around top French talent.

“The early-season drama appears to have been overcome and I wonder if things are edging towards him signing a new deal?”

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with Mbappe in recent years and French journalist Jonathan Johnson does not think either Premier League club should be ruled out of the race.

“I think the interest in Mbappe from Liverpool has been more long-standing and more serious [than Arsenal’s], but at the same time they are also going through something of a transitional phase,” Johnson said on CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool doesn’t look like an obvious destination for Mbappe at this moment in time. There’s only Real Madrid that really fit the bill in that respect.

“I wouldn’t completely rule Arsenal out, and the same goes for Liverpool, but I think those teams would be a distant second to Real Madrid, and it’s also not the case at this moment in time that he’s definitely decided he’s done and dusted with PSG either.

“A lot can change in the coming weeks and months, but I think the next key step is to see how Real Madrid approach this deal. Let’s see how they make their next charm-offensive, and what that could mean in terms of Arsenal or Liverpool becoming more serious destinations for Mbappe.”

